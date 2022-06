MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Madison who has dementia. According to Madison Police, Jampa Gagyanpontsang left his home on the Southwest side of Madison at approximately 8 a.m. Friday and hasn’t been seen since then. He is 92-years-old and doesn’t drive, but does walk well. He also does not speak English.

