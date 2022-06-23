ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Where to find the cheapest gas in New Orleans

By WDSU Digital Team
WDSU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGas prices are soaring across the United States, and the impact is being felt here in New Orleans. The price of regular gasoline spiked over the weekend nearly 20 cents, putting most of Louisiana above $4...

www.wdsu.com

WDSU

Phase II of the LA-1 Improvement Project has begun

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — State leaders had a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for Phase II of the LA-Improvement Project. The elevated Highway 1 in Lafourche Parish, which runs from Port Fourchon to Leeville, is being extended. Phase II of the LA-1 Improvement Project will elevate 8.3 miles of highway...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Which City Has The Most Billionaires In Louisiana?

One Louisiana city has more billionaires than any other in our state. Can you guess which one it is?. Well, if you guessed any other city than New Orleans, you would be wrong. That's because there's only one person living in Louisiana who's a billionaire, and it's New Orleans Saints owner, Gayle Benson.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KBTX.com

Tropical development or just a rain maker? Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sunday was a rainy day from Pensacola, Florida to New Orleans, Louisiana. A disorganized area of rain, clouds, and thunderstorms slowly moving west along the Gulf Coast has the attention of forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. According to the agency’s Sunday evening update:. As...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Weatherization funds still available for low income families

SCOTLANDVILLE- More than a million dollars are going towards improving homes in the Capitol and New Orleans region for low income families, and there is still time to apply for this year. It's all through the federally funded Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP). "Lower income households are usually energy burdened, so...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Former K-Paul’s Site to House French Quarter Boulangerie

NEW ORLEANS — French Quarter Boulangerie, owned by hotelier/restaurateur Robert Thompson, will open in 2023 at 416 Chartres Street in the building that once housed K Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen. The 12,060-square-foot restaurant will offer “food hall-style counter service with a focus on fresh baked breads, pastries and iconic southern and classic French dishes.” A sample menu item: the Bohemian sandwich with Benton’s ham, rarebit sauce, creole mustard and spicy pickle relish on potato rosemary focaccia.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Record highs again Saturday

Record high temps at Slidell and Gulfport today. Slidell tied the record at 101 last set in 2009. Gulfport hit 101. Old record was 99 set 2009. Slidell has had 4 100 degree days in the past 7 days, and Gulfport has had 3 101 days! This June is the warmest on record for New Orleans. Heat advisory again Saturday. Highs mid 90s-100. Heat index 108-112. Some afternoon storms. Rain chances are higher Sunday, but mostly in the afternoon. Highs low to mid 90s. Rain chances are higher for the first of the week, so not as hot. Highs mostly low 90s. Watching the tropics. Invest 94-L may become a depression next week in the Atlantic before it moves across the Windward Islands into the Caribbean late next week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Salon

A travel writer's guide to eating New Orleans

"A Fatty's Guide to Traveling and Eating the World" is a monthly travel and food column here at Salon that’s dedicated to helping travelers of all sizes find adventure. Sometimes my travels take me to places I've always wanted to visit, and other times, I adventure in cities that were never on my radar. New Orleans was certainly the latter. I knew next to nothing about the city, other than its popular drinking culture, great food and of course, "NCIS: New Orleans." Since I've never been a big drinker, and heavy drinking culture kind of skeeves me out, it's never been high on my list of must-visit cities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Louisiana Coalition of Reproductive Freedom protests against the Roe v. Wade ruling across the state

NEW ORLEANS — Multiple protests throughout Louisiana occurred on Friday evening after it was released that Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court. The Louisiana Coalition of Reproductive Freedom organized protests in major Louisiana cities including New Orleans, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and Lake Charles. In New Orleans, the protest was held at the Fifth Circuit Court at 6 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating homicide in the Central Business District

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a homicide that occurred around 9:26 a.m. on Monday morning in the Central Business District on the 1400 block of Iberville Street. Initial reports show a female sustained a gunshot wound. She was transported to the local hospital via EMS and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

