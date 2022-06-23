Elon Musk’s daughter granted legal name, gender change

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California judge has approved a request by Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s adult daughter to change her name and gender on her birth certificate.

A judge in the Santa Monica branch of the Los Angeles County Superior Court granted the change Wednesday for Vivian Jenna Wilson.

The order said a new birth certificate reflecting the change would be issued.

Wilson filed the petition the day after turning 18 in April. Her petition said she no longer wanted to be related to her biological father in any way.

She will legally use the last name of her mother, Canadian author Justine Wilson, one of Musk’s ex-wives.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.