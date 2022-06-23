ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto City Schools employee arrested for attempted theft and forgery

By Corrine Hackathorn, Taylor Long
 4 days ago

TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF) — Police arrested Toronto City Schools band director, Nicole Locke on June 23, 2022.

According to Police, Locke is being charged with attempted theft and forgery.

She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

