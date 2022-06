Click here to read the full article. Carol Burnett is breaking bad. The comedy legend will appear as a guest star in the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul,” portraying a character named Marion, AMC announced. It’s unclear at this point how Marion fits into the denouement of the complicated journey and transformation of series antihero Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) into Albuquerque’s notorious criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. “I’m thrilled to be a part of my favorite show,” Burnett, a six-time Emmy Awards winner, said in a statement. In addition to Burnett, as previously announced, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will appear...

