Ukrainian goat injures Russian soldiers by triggering their own tripwires

It was not kidding around.

A goat in Ukraine triggered tripwires that had been rigged by Russian forces, setting off a blast that injured several of Moscow’s own soldiers, Ukrainian officials said.

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine said Monday the goat sabotage took place in the village of Kinski Rozdory in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The agency claimed that about 40 Russian troops have been occupying a local hospital and set up a “circular defense” by placing tripwires connected to grenades around the perimeter of the medical facility.

The invading forces, however, ended up regretting their decision when a goat from a neighboring farm decided to pay them a visit.

“As a result of the goat’s ‘chaotic’ movements, the animal ‘disposed of’ several grenades,” the Defense Intelligence wrote. “As a result of a chain reaction, several (Russians) sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity.”

It’s unclear whether the hoofed saboteur survived the explosion.

According to local officials, approximately 60% of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is now under the control of Russian forces, which have been relentlessly shelling the region and causing widespread destruction since the start of the invasion Feb. 24.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to the area and inspected the army’s positions on the front lines.