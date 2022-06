Chris Hemsworth, 38, was joined by his loved ones at the Sydney premiere for Thor: Love & Thunder on Monday, June 27. The hunky actor posed on the red carpet with his wife Elsa Pataky and their twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 8, who rarely make public appearances. But the boys made an exception to celebrate their dad’s new Marvel movie in his home country. Chris and Elsa’s daughter India, 10, wasn’t at the star-studded event.

MOVIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO