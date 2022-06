The staff of the Montague County Sheriff’s office is investigating a report of someone attempting to entice a child into a vehicle using candy Thursday afternoon. Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said the report was made at 2:45 p.m. on June 22 on Smyrna Road. A nine-year-old girl told her stepmother that someone in a blue pickup tried to get her into the vehicle asking and enticing her with candy.

