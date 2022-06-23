ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Mindblowing optical illusion turns you colorblind

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
A mind-blowing optical illusion claims to turn you colorblind with viewers challenged to stare at the image during a 50-second test.

A TikToker shared the trippy illusion in a video that has racked up nearly 2 million views.

Seany, who is known as @seandoesmagic on TikTok, instructed viewers to stare at the center of an image that has four blocks of color.

“I’m gonna make you colorblind,” Seany says in the clip .

He says to stare at the center of the image and “try not to blink.”

“What’s going to happen is you’re going to keep staring at the center.

“Keep focusing and focusing on the image, and then the colors are going to change,” Seany said.

The content creator said that the images will become black and white as you stare.

And with the snap of Seany’s finger, the image on the screen changes with him saying “now it should look like a really weird color, then it should slowly fade to black and white.”

The optical illusion sparked debate in the comment section as some people struggled to figure out how they were fooled by the visual trick.

“Am I the only one who’s seeing pastel colors,” one user commented?

Many others said they also saw pastels instead of black and white.

Another user said, “It worked!” with a smiling emoji.

And other users claimed they missed the joke as they are already color blind.

Did the optical illusion work for you?

In other optical illusions, only the top 1% of people can see the image hidden inside an image of a circle in a square.

Additionally, one illusion filled with nine different animals reveals your true personality based on the animal you spot first.

Meanwhile, the direction you think the horse is going in this optical illusion reveals if you’re left or right-brained.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

