Raleigh, NC

El Centro Hispano celebrates 30th Anniversary

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

For 30 years El Centro Hispano has worked to strengthen the Hispanic community in the Triangle. On Saturday, June 25, El Centro Hispano will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a gala at The Historic Wakefield Barn in Raleigh from 6pm to midnight.

The 30th Anniversary Gala will feature delicious food, fun and fellowship with a live auction to help raise funds for the organization.

Click here for more information on El Centro Hispano's 30th Anniversary Gala.

