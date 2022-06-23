ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two contractors safe after search and rescue crews respond to Rumpke water pipe

By Cameron Knight, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago

At least three fire departments and the county search and rescue team responded to the Rumpke landfill in Colerain Thursday after communication was lost with two contractors inspecting a stormwater pipe, company officials said.

The workers were located around 1 p.m. and appeared to be unharmed, Rumpke spokeswoman Molly Yeager said.

Yeager said that the contractors reported the job just took longer than expected, and they lost radio communication. Yeager said the contractors were never in any danger.

Yeager said a team of three contractors were performing a routine inspection of the pipe which ranges in size from 5 to 9 feet in diameter. Two of the contractors went inside the pipe and a third remained outside to maintain communication, she said.

The contractors lost contact with each other, Yeager said, After 15 minutes of not hearing from them, the contractor outside the pipe contacted authorities.

The Colerain Township, Fairfield and Cincinnati fire departments responded to the incident at noon along with others around noon, according to county dispatchers. Search and rescue crews entered the pipe and located the contractors around 1 p.m., Yeager said.

Rumpke is conducting an investigation into the incident.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Two contractors safe after search and rescue crews respond to Rumpke water pipe

Comments / 0

 

