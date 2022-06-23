ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

12-Year-Old Texas Girl Writes “Headed To Put The Smack Down On A Monster Buck” On Her School Sign-Out Sheet

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qw0Yy_0gJxMdea00

We’ve all been there before, and if you haven’t, you’re probably lying.

You know, you just weren’t feeling school one day in elementary school, so you’d beg and plead for your parents to sign a permission slip until you annoy them to the point they can’t take it anymore, so they make up a BS excuse to the school and let you lay on the couch and watch Spongebob all day while eating Hot Cheetos (maybe that was just me).

However, for this 12-year-old girl from Texas, she was as blunt as possible to her teachers about why she was missing school one certain day.

She said she was:

“Headed to go put the smack down on a monster buck.”

And where I grew up, and in most small towns across the country, hunting season was a perfectly valid reason to miss school. You just had your parents fill out a permission slip that said you would be hunting for the day.

Sometimes, however, kids feel like they need a “better” reason for missing school.

Most kids are absent from school or get signed out early because of dentist and doctor appointments, a family emergency, or something along those lines.

Not this girl.

She was on a mission to bag the biggest buck of her life, and she was ready to tell the world and flaunt a 12-point deer mount in her room.

Her parents weighed in:

“When you check your 12 yr old daughter out of school early and everybody else writes down Dr. appointments but you right down the truth… priorities.

Ain’t nobody got time for school!”

That’s raisin’ ’em up right… proud daddy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3paLne_0gJxMdea00

Comments / 42

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Miss Texas contestant competes for the crown to honor mom who's fighting ALS

FRISCO, Texas — She’s never been on that stage, never had to do the interviews, never even had to do the "pageant walk" before, but Lluvia Alzate is practicing hard for her first attempt at one of the state’s biggest pageants of the year. And it's for a cause that couldn’t be more personal to her.
FRISCO, TX
News Channel Nebraska

Cat stolen from NE Nebraska recovered by authorities in Colorado

WOODLAND PARK, Neb. -- A family's stolen cat was found after it was missing for a month. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, a northeast Nebraska family's cat, named Katobi, was reported missing and stolen from a Woodland Park neighborhood back in May. Authorities said an area college student...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Raisin, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smack#Elementary School#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Bs
Whiskey Riff

Trail Cam Captures Wild Moment Cougar Sneaks Towards Group Of Elk, Snatching A Calf In The Process

And that’s all she wrote. A trail cam located at Utah’s Wasatch Range captured the lightning fast moment a cougar snuck up on a group of elk, taking a calf in the process. If you follow Whiskey Riff’s RIFF Outdoors coverage, you know trail cams can catch some absolutely insane moments such as this zombie deer and its shocking open wound, or this Florida man wrestling a puppy from the jaws of an alligator.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KVUE

Possible tropical moisture to increase Texas rain chances

AUSTIN, Texas — We're less than one month into the Atlantic hurricane season and we're not only monitoring one area of potential tropical development, but three! One of these could bring some much-needed rainfall to portions of Texas later this week. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a group...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

'Begging for you guys to do something:' Sister of Uvalde shooting urges Texas lawmakers to act

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Emotions ran high at the Texas Capitol Thursday as Jazmin Cazares told a joint House committee she is still in shock her nine-year-old sister Jacklyn was gunned down inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. "She was one of the sweetest souls. This morning around 5:30 p.m., I sat on my sister's bed, and I cried, I cried, I cried. I shouldn't have to be here right now. I should be at home watching a movie with my sister."Cazares urged lawmakers to improve perimeter fencing and security at elementary schools, and training for law enforcement, and pass red flag...
UVALDE, TX
OutThere Colorado

Poacher used .22 caliber air rifle pellet to take down bear in Colorado, authorities say

Authorities are hoping to solve a poaching case that took place in the remote area of Creede, Colorado, involving a bear. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials are seeking information about the illegal killing of a bear after a sow aged seven or eight was found in the Rio Grande River in the area of the Mountain Views at River's Edge RV Resort on October 1, 2021. It was determined that the bear had been shot, with a .22-caliber air rifle pellet found in its chest cavity. This is a notably small round that was probably fired from a low-power rifle, making it fairly surprising that the shot was able to take down a bear.
CREEDE, CO
everythinglubbock.com

Man wanted for felony in Lubbock on Texas Top 10 Most Wanted list

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man whose last known address was in Lubbock was on the the Texas Department of Public Safety Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, according to the DPS website. Tanner Cole Lermon, 21, was wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office for manslaughter related to a...
LUBBOCK, TX
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

156K+
Followers
10K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy