ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Pair Asleep At 7-Eleven Gas Pump In Calvert County Busted With Crack, Pills

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39fL2m_0gJxMbt800
David Dale Adams, Jr. and Kaitlyn Marie Chenault Photo Credit: Calvert County Sheriff

Two suspects caught nodding off behind the wheel at a Maryland gas station are facing charges after being busted with crack pipes, paraphernalia, and other drugs, authorities announced.

Baltimore resident Kaitlyn Marie Chenault, 24, and Halethorpe resident David Dale Adams, Jr., 31, were arrested by members of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office after being caught sleeping in their car, a spokesperson announced on Thursday, June 23.

It is alleged that shortly before 9:45 a.m. on Monday, June 13, deputies responded to the 7-Eleven on Prince Frederick Boulevard in Prince Frederick, where there was a report of two people passed out behind the wheel at the store’s gas pumps.

Upon arrival, deputies found people knocking on the door of the window attempting to stir Chenault, who was in the driver's seat, and Adams, who was in the passenger seat, officials said.

Once woken up, the pair was ordered out of the car and a search of the vehicle led to the seizure of:

  • Five crack pipes containing suspected crack and residue;
  • Two plastic tie-offs containing a white powdery substance;
  • One cut straw;
  • Three pills of an unknown substance.

Adams was placed under arrest without incident and he was charged with controlled dangerous substance: possession of not marijuana and controlled dangerous substance: possession of paraphernalia.

Chenault was charged with controlled dangerous substance: possession of not marijuana and cited for multiple traffic-related charges.

Both were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. No return court date has been announced.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 30

Karen Sturla Wingerd
3d ago

Omg- 5 Crack pipes, cut straw & residue in cut off baggies??? Did they ever hear of a trash 🗑 can before deciding to take a snooze!?? Probably up on a bender for days & needed a place to crash! 🤣😂🤣

Reply(4)
6
adam potter
2d ago

what's up with her eye? did he bust her head for taking the last hit??? this is a whole episode of Steve wilkos right here

Reply
3
Breadman
3d ago

😂😂😂what a lovely couple....they definitely have a bright future 🚫🤡

Reply
7
Related
NottinghamMD.com

Joppa shooting suspect arrested, identified

JOPPA, MD— Police in Harford County have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred in Joppa on Saturday evening. ​At just before 7:30 p.m. on June 25, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300-block of Ellsworth Place for a report of a shooting. An adult male was located in a townhouse with multiple gunshot wounds … Continue reading "Joppa shooting suspect arrested, identified" The post Joppa shooting suspect arrested, identified appeared first on Nottingham MD.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prince Frederick, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
County
Calvert County, MD
City
Halethorpe, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Calvert County, MD
Crime & Safety
WTOP

Alexandria woman dies after bus stop assault

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating their 12th homicide of the year, after a 63-year-old Alexandria woman died from injuries following an assault earlier this month. Just after midnight on June 17, Fairfax County police officers came to a bus stop on Richmond Highway, after a passerby reported a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
Inside Nova

Woman found injured at Alexandria bus stop dies; murder investigation underway

Fairfax County police are trying to determine what happened to a 63-year-old woman who died after being found injured at an Alexandria-area bus stop on June 17. A passerby found Michelle Huntley of Alexandria with upper body trauma just after midnight June 17 in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway. Huntley was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died Saturday, police said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot In Joppatowne Saturday, Sheriff’s Office Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pizza delivery man shot in Joppatowne, Maryland, Saturday has been flown to a Maryland trauma center to receive treatment for his injuries, according to authorities. The man was shot in the 300 block of Ellsworth Place, according to a spokesperson for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office says detectives are investigating a shooting here on Ellsworth Place in Joppatowne. Deputy tells me a pizza delivery driver was shot. He says it’s not a robbery @wjz pic.twitter.com/LIW5O54XZW — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) June 26, 2022 Detectives are investigating the shooting, according to authorities. The center of their investigation is near some apartment buildings not far from Pulaski Highway. Deputies have closed off a section of Ellsworth Place as investigators search for and collect evidence. At this point, investigators do not believe the shooting was the result of a robbery. The man suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and sustained life-threatening injuries, according to volunteer firefighters in Joppatowne. #jmvfc8 and Harford EMS are on scene of a shooting in the 300BLK of Ellsworth Place in #Joppatowne. One adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. Maryland State Police – Aviation Command is enroute to fly the patient with life threatening injuries. — Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) June 25, 2022
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Found Dead Near His Walker On Anne Arundel County Roadway Saturday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man using a walker to make his way along a major roadway in Anne Arundel County is dead after a vehicle struck him and fled the area, according to authorities. County officers investigated a report of a hit and run crash near the intersection of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and MD Route 10 around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. A passerby had noticed someone lying on the roadway and called 911, police said. Officers found the man on the road in the southbound section of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard. They noticed that he was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing, according to authorities. It is unknown how long he was laying on the road before the passerby saw him, police said.  Officers do not know which way the driver of the striking vehicle drove following the collision.  Anne Arundel County Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, he said.  The man’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

7 people arrested in Germantown home raid

Seven people have been arrested after a raid at a Germantown home led to a 'haven' for guns and drugs Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery County Police. Officers say they began to observe the Crystal Rock Drive home around 8 p.m. to determine the best way to execute the search warrant.
GERMANTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 Eleven#Marijuana#Detention Center#David Dale
mymcmedia.org

7 Men Arrested in Germantown Apartment Raid Held Without Bond

Following a raid on a Germantown apartment allegedly serving as a haven for guns and drugs on June 22, seven individuals arrested were held without bond in Montgomery County District Court Friday. The suspects face various gun and drug charges, including the possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. MyMCM...
GERMANTOWN, MD
NBC Washington

Dashcam Footage Shows Deadly Car Chase in Maryland

Dashcam footage shows the moment a car being chased by police crossed a double yellow line and crashed into a man driving to work in Maryland. The video shows the driver of the striking car running from the scene. He was eventually captured and charges are pending, according to Maryland Attorney General's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Continued violence torments the city; at least six shot overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At least five people were shot overnight into Sunday morning. In the first incident, just after 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Grinnalds Avenue after receiving reports of gunfire. Once on scene officers identified a crime scene and were alerted to a victim...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
300K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy