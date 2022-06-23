Pair Asleep At 7-Eleven Gas Pump In Calvert County Busted With Crack, Pills

David Dale Adams, Jr. and Kaitlyn Marie Chenault Photo Credit: Calvert County Sheriff

Two suspects caught nodding off behind the wheel at a Maryland gas station are facing charges after being busted with crack pipes, paraphernalia, and other drugs, authorities announced.

Baltimore resident Kaitlyn Marie Chenault, 24, and Halethorpe resident David Dale Adams, Jr., 31, were arrested by members of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office after being caught sleeping in their car, a spokesperson announced on Thursday, June 23.

It is alleged that shortly before 9:45 a.m. on Monday, June 13, deputies responded to the 7-Eleven on Prince Frederick Boulevard in Prince Frederick, where there was a report of two people passed out behind the wheel at the store’s gas pumps.

Upon arrival, deputies found people knocking on the door of the window attempting to stir Chenault, who was in the driver's seat, and Adams, who was in the passenger seat, officials said.

Once woken up, the pair was ordered out of the car and a search of the vehicle led to the seizure of:

Five crack pipes containing suspected crack and residue;

Two plastic tie-offs containing a white powdery substance;

One cut straw;

Three pills of an unknown substance.

Adams was placed under arrest without incident and he was charged with controlled dangerous substance: possession of not marijuana and controlled dangerous substance: possession of paraphernalia.

Chenault was charged with controlled dangerous substance: possession of not marijuana and cited for multiple traffic-related charges.

Both were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. No return court date has been announced.

