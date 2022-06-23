Kansas City, Kansas improving sidewalks to schools

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Summer just started, but there is already work underway to make getting to school next year a lot safer for some kids.

Crews are working to add nearly two more miles of sidewalk near Northwest Middle School and Bertram Caruthers Elementary School in the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools District.

The Unified Government and the Kansas Department of Transportation said the work will impact the following routes for the coming weeks:

Cleveland Avenue and Waverly Avenue, from North 18 th Street to North 10 th Street

Street to North 10 Street North 18 th Street, from Cleveland Avenue to Waverly Avenue

Street, from Cleveland Avenue to Waverly Avenue North 13 th Street and North 11 th Street, from Cleveland Avenue to Lafayette Avenue

Crews will also reconstruct crumbling sidewalks and close gaps between other sidewalks during the work.

The Unified Government said the work won’t just help students get to school safely. It will also provide access to bus routes, the Jersey Creek Trail, and other activity centers.

The work started Monday and is expected to be complete in November.

A grant through the Mid America Regional Council will pay for 80% of the costs. The Unified Government will cover the remainder of the costs.

