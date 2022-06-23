ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

LeSean McCoy: ‘I Can’t See’ Difference Between Burrow, Pickett

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuoAz_0gJxMPFI00

The former All-Pro let his thoughts on the standout quarterbacks be known during a recent podcast appearance.

LeSean McCoy has been retired from the NFL for only eight months but, if his latest hot take is any indication, the former running back seems to be settling into the world of sports media just fine.

The two-time All-Pro made an appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast recently to discuss a number of topics, including his thoughts on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett. Perhaps unsurprisingly, McCoy, who was drafted in 2009 following a standout two-year career at Pittsburgh, had no problem siding with his fellow alum when comparing the young talents.

“If you watched his last year in college, he was going crazy,“ McCoy said in reference to the former Panther. ”I’ll say it like this, Joe Burrow, Kenny Pickett, I can’t see the difference.”

McCoy’s take drew obvious looks of disbelief from show co-hosts Brandon Marshall and Adam “PacMan” Jones, both of whom contested the retired RB’s stance from the jump. After McCoy acknowledged Pickett’s standout senior season, Jones argued comparing him to Burrow wasn’t the same because of a “big difference in colleges” between LSU and Pitt. Marshall, meanwhile, attributed some of the former Panthers QB’s success to the presence of receiver Jordan Addison, the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

While it’s hard to view a rookie currently on the wrong end of a QB battle in the same light as a player coming off a Super Bowl run, both players boast impressive résumés, to say the least. Not to mention, as McCoy would likely point out, stacking Pickett’s 6’3”, 220-pound frame next to Burrow’s 6’4”, 221 pounds lends itself even more to comparisons.

After winning the Heisman Trophy in legendary fashion and leading LSU to a national championship in 2019, Burrow turned in a promising Year 1 (2,688, 13 touchdowns, five interceptions) before tearing his ACL and MCL in Week 11. Burrow’s remarkable return this past season saw the 2020 No. 1 overall pick win NFL Comeback Player of the Year and lead Cincinnati to Super Bowl LVI in February.

Meanwhile, Pickett, the 20th overall selection in this year’s draft, enters the NFL after ending his collegiate career in a dominant fashion. The ACC Player of the Year compiled 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven INTs while finishing third in Heisman voting and propelling Pittsburgh to its first ACC championship in program history.

Regardless of what side of the fence you stand on, it’s hard to argue both players didn’t enter their rookie seasons fitting the profile of a possible franchise savior. Only time will tell, however, if Pickett can live up to those lofty expectations after getting drafted by his hometown team.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick’s Las Vegas Raiders Workout Was “A Disaster,” Sports Commenter Warren Sapp Claims

Click here to read the full article. What may have been Colin Kaepernick’s last shot at a National Football League job didn’t go very well, according to Hall of Famer Warren Sapp. Speaking to urban news site VladTV, Sapp didn’t hold back when Kaepernick’s May workout with the Las Vegas Raiders came up in conversation. The VladTV host mentioned that there were rumors the workout didn’t go very well. Sapp jumped in, saying, “I heard it was a disaster. I heard it was one of the worst workouts ever. I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out,...
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son, A QB Recruit, Has 1 Dream School

Kirk Herbstreit's son is following in his dad's footsteps - well, he's at least trying to. Chase, Kirk's son, is aspiring to play quarterback at the Ohio State University. He has a few years to improve his recruitment stock. Chase is set to be a sophomore at St. Xavier in...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Star NFL Wide Receiver Still Wants Out

One of the best wide receivers in the National Football League still wants out heading into the 2022 regular season. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade earlier this year. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the All-Pro wide receiver still wants out of San Francisco.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Snyder
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Brandon Marshall
MarketRealist

Tony Siragusa: Goose's Net Worth, Wife, and Family

On June 22, former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") passed away. Here’s what we know about his net worth, wife, and family. Net worth: $6 million (estimated) Former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") has died at the young age of 55. After leaving professional football, he worked as an analyst for FOX Sports and took up several other on-screen roles.
NFL
The Spun

Jameis Winston Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Jameis Winston's bizarre training videos go viral every offseason at this point. The New Orleans Saints likely starting quarterback was trending on social media on Saturday for his latest offseason training video. This one is pretty entertaining. A video of Winston doing a unique bench-press training went viral on social...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

If Deshaun Watson is suspended for the full year, who’ll play quarterback for the Browns?

But for the fact that the Browns haven’t burned but obliterated their bridge with Baker Mayfield, they’d have a quick and easy replacement for Deshaun Watson, if he’s suspended for all of 2022. However, the Browns have managed to completely alienate Mayfield, who surely won’t be inclined to return to the team as the one-year placeholder while Watson in’t available.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Bengals#Steelers#Rb#Lsu#Panthers Qb#Fubotv
ClutchPoints

Browns’ $45 million headache over potential 1-year suspension of Deshaun Watson

With Deshaun Watson’s NFL hearing set on Tuesday, there have been rumblings about what kind of punishment the league might hand to him. Whatever the case may be, however, the Cleveland Browns will still be on the hook to pay him his salary. As former Green Bay Packers VP Andrew Brandt noted, the Browns are […] The post Browns’ $45 million headache over potential 1-year suspension of Deshaun Watson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on first season of post-Ben Roethlisberger era

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin admits he’s both scared and excited as he and the team enter their first season in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. Big Ben officially retired at the conclusion of the 2022 season after spending his whole 18-year career in Pittsburgh. Of course it’s a big change for the franchise that […] The post Steelers coach Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on first season of post-Ben Roethlisberger era appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Bruce Arians shares strong words on former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski’s legacy

After plenty of rumors and speculation regarding his future in the NFL, now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski opted to call it a career last week. Gronkowski’s second season with the Buccaneers came to an end following the team’s playoff exit against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round. While there […] The post Bruce Arians shares strong words on former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski’s legacy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

79K+
Followers
35K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy