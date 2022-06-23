CFB Twitter Reacts to Arch Manning’s Commitment Decision
The top-ranked 2023 recruit revealed his long-awaited college plans on Thursday.
Arch Manning set the college football world ablaze Thursday after the highly-sought-after 2023 recruit announced his commitment to Texas .
Manning’s decision triggered a wave of reaction on social media following months of speculation surrounding the five-star quarterback’s plans. Manning, who is the son of Cooper Manning, a nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson to Archie, will now continue his family’s elite football legacy as a member of the Longhorns.
Below are some of the best reactions to Manning’s stunning announcement:
More CFB Coverage:
• USC QB Commit Expects to Earn $1M in NIL Deals by Enrollment
• Ohio State, LSU Among Programs Working to Flip Elite QB Recruits
• Buckeyes Land Second Five-Star WR Commitment of the Week
• Longhorns Country: Pete Hansen Struggles as Texas Drops College World Series Opener 7-3
For more Texas coverage, go to Longhorns Country .
Comments / 1