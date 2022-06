Lawmakers in Washington have approved a bipartisan plan to extend the federal Keep Kids Fed Act right before it would have expired at the end of June. According to Cheri Andes, the senior regional organizer for the group Bread for the World, the legislation is very important for many New Jersey families because “it will keep kids fed through the summer, and it will actually extend school meals for low-income children through the rest of the year.”

