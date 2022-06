Let's clarify a few words and terms first so we have a clear understanding of what the Supreme Court decision on abortion is really all about, and what it means for Wyoming. Abortion is NOT illegal in America. It just depends on which state you live in. This decision wasn’t a Pro-Life Victory or a pro-choice defeat. It reaffirmed Federalism as it was written into our constitution.

WYOMING STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO