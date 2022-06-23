ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Waukesha police blotter: Kids destroy items at store on Sunset Dr.

By Freeman Staff
Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article6:36 p.m. Wednesday — A caller in the 1100 block of West Sunset Drive...

www.gmtoday.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pursuit, crash of stolen vehicle: 3 teens arrested

MILWAUKEE - Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday near 24th and Burleigh, police gave chase to a vehicle that had been stolen in an armed robbery. The pursuit ended on the eastbound Capitol Drive off-ramp from Interstate 43. A 17-year-old male driver, a 17-year-old female passenger, and a 16-year-old female passenger were...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Car chase leads to 3 arrests

Milwaukee Police have arrested 3 people after a chase Saturday night. The chase began near 24th and Burleigh and ended on the east bound Capitol Drive off ramp, all happening just before 10pm. An investigation shows the vehicle was stolen. All 3 people who were arrested were 17 years old,...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Multi-home Milwaukee fire, firefighter injured

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee fire crews say three homes are damaged, and a firefighter injured after a fire broke out Sunday morning on the city's southside. The fire taking place near 20th and Grant. The acting battalion chief with the Milwaukee Fire Department says everyone was able to get out...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash on Milwaukee's north side, 2 seriously injured: police

MILWAUKEE - Two people ware seriously injured in a crash on Milwaukee's north side Saturday morning, June 25. According to police, a driver ran flashing red lights near Fond du Lac and Locust – crashing into another vehicle around 8:20 a.m. The driver of the striking vehicle, a 19-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: 43 Northbound CLOSED at Holt Ave.

A crash on Interstate 43 Northbound at Holt Avenue has shut down all lanes of traffic because of a crash. Traffic is being diverted off at Holt Avenue. It’s best to stay away from the area as crews continue the cleanup and investigation. Stay tuned to WTMJ for futher...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gas station shooting, Racine man charged with attempted homicide

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after a June 13 shooting. Prosecutors say Floyd Cooper, 25, shot a man he knew inside a gas station. He is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Racine police were called to a...
RACINE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-25-22 how parade crash insanity plea will work

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee has served notice that he’ll try to convince a jury that he was mentally ill during the incident and shouldn’t go to prison. Prosecutors say Darrell Brooks Jr. drove into the parade in Waukesha on Nov. 21, killing six people. On Monday he entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to more than 80 charges. He’ll undergo a mental evaluation and then go through a two-part trial. A jury will determine whether he is guilty of the crimes and, if so, determine whether he knew his behavior was illegal. That could be a tough sell for a Waukesha County jury.
WAUKESHA, WI
wtmj.com

Milwaukee man commits suicide at Milwaukee County Jail

MILWAUKEE – A 21-year-old Milwaukee man allegedly committed suicide at the Milwaukee County Jail Sunday night. He was arrested a little bit after 4:30 p.m. at Bradford Beach on misdemeanor charges that included Disorderly Conduct, Resisting. Arrest, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Felony Bail Jumping. He was placed into...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Shots fired on south side, over 100 casings found

MILWAUKEE - A barrage of bullets hit homes and cars on Milwaukee's south side early Saturday morning, June 25. Police say, despite recovering more than 100 bullet casings at the scene, no one was injured near 17th and Scott. It was a scene one resident thought he'd only see in the movies.
WISN

4 people rescued from Milwaukee River

Wis. — Four people are safe tonight after having to be rescued from the Milwaukee River. Police responded to the call near West Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. Police say all four people onboard were successfully rescued and no one was injured. No word yet on what caused the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison man arrested following Dodgeville burglary; dog found dead inside home

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A 20-year-old Madison man was arrested Thursday following a burglary in Dodgeville in which a dog was found dead. In a news release Thursday night, the Dodgeville Police Department said officers were called to a home on Spring Street around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a burglary. Police determined the home had been broken into...
DODGEVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: 6 shootings in 24 hours, 2 killed

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least six separate shootings over the course of 24 hours Thursday into Friday, June 24. Two people were killed and four others, including a child, were wounded. Palmer and Chambers. Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a 62-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Woman killed in Cedarburg crash Friday morning

CEDARBURG — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident in downtown Cedarburg Friday morning, according to Cedarburg police. Police and Cedarburg Fire/Rescue responded at approximately 7:37 a.m. to the accident which occurred at the intersection of Bridge Road and Saint John Avenue in the city of Cedarburg. Initial...
CEDARBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Teen shot, wounded in Milwaukee; suspects sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, June 23 around 9:30 p.m. at a non-specific location. The 16-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is on going and Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI

