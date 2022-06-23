ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Legend Vince Young Reacts to Arch Manning’s Commitment

By Daniel Chavkin
 4 days ago

The former Longhorn quarterback is excited about the team's new addition.

Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 college football recruiting, announced his commitment to the University of Texas on Thursday. The decision elicited reactions throughout the industry , none bigger than that of the most famous Longhorn.

Former Texas quarterback Vince Young weighed in on Manning’s commitment with a simple tweet:

Young is the owner of maybe the most iconic moment in Texas football history, a rushing touchdown to beat USC in the 2006 Rose Bowl and win the national championship.

In his three seasons with the Longhorns, Young threw for over 6,000 yards and rushed for 3,127 yards, which is third most in school history and the most by any quarterback.

These two will have more in common than just Texas. Young and Manning are two of three quarterback recruits to get a perfect rating on 247 Sports. The third quarterback, Quinn Ewers, will play for Texas this season after initially committing to Ohio State.

Texas fans are hoping Manning can follow in Young’s footsteps through his college career and back to the top of College Football.

