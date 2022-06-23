ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Broward Health Seeks to Hire Nurses For Healthcare System

By Kevin Deutsch
Talk Media
Talk Media
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Broward Health is on the hunt for nurses, and doling out “exceptional compensation packages” for qualified candidates, the healthcare system says. The system’s Summer 2022 Nursing Career Fest will be held Monday,...

coralspringstalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Only 8% of households can afford a single-family home in Broward County

Only about 8% of households in Broward County can afford a single-family home at the median sale price, according to a new study. Based on spending the recommended 30% of income on housing, a home at the median sale price for Broward County, around $545,000, is far out of reach for almost all residents in South Florida, according to a preliminary assessment from researchers at Florida ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broward County, FL
Health
Deerfield Beach, FL
Health
County
Broward County, FL
City
Coral Springs, FL
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broward Health Seeks
BOCANEWSNOW

Woodfield Country Club Sues Homeowner Over Unpaid Fees

WARNING TO HOMEOWNERS: Your HOA, Country Club Can Foreclose Over Unpaid Quarterly Assessment. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a warning to anyone who believes it’s okay to to disregard the fees, dues, or assessments billed by your homeowners association or country club […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

Companies Look to Hire 8,000 at Mega Job Fair

A major job fair is coming to FLA Live Arena this Thursday, with more than 100 companies seeking to fill 8,000 positions throughout South Florida. The fair will happen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the arena, located at 1 Panther Pkwy. in Sunrise. Parking and admission are free...
SUNRISE, FL
CBS Miami

BSO firefighter, paramedic facing grand theft charges

MIAMI - A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue (BSFR) firefighter/paramedic is facing charges related to grand theft and scheme to defraud. BSO said Mario Artze-Ordiales operated a side business renting personal vehicles through a carsharing service at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Detectives said that from January 2020 to January 2022, Artze-Ordiales, who was assigned to the airport, "defrauded the Broward County Aviation Department out of more than $3,000 by providing his customers with prepaid BSFR parking vouchers available only to employees."The investigation began in January 2022 after one of his carsharing customers attempted to use a BSFR voucher to leave the airport...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Click10.com

BSO: North Lauderdale SWAT situation ends peacefully

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A North Lauderdale SWAT situation stemming from reports of a man threatening a woman and holding her hostage ended peacefully Saturday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. A BSO spokesperson said its patrol deputies responded to the 7700 block of Southwest Eighth Court...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

City To Discuss Potential New Private School Location

Kind Academy is proposing a new 2,600 square-foot micro-elementary school location in the Brookside Square shopping plaza. Located at 10649-10653 Wiles Road, the school would serve homeschooled students, students with special needs, and those who need more flexible learning and smaller learning environments. Since the private micro-elementary school would be...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Another Predator Moves To Boca Raton, Here’s His Home Address

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you live near Watergate Circle in Boca Raton, you have a sexual predator as a new neighbor. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Friday announced that Terrance Trevon Johnson is now living at the address we have listed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

Coral Springs, FL
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

 https://coralspringstalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy