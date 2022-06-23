ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, IA

Memorial fund to benefit family of grain elevator victim

By Sharon Wren
 4 days ago

A memorial fund has been established for the family of the employee killed in the Yarmouth (IA) elevator collapse on June 21. Rickey Kammerer was an employee at Agri-Way Grain Elevators and he and another staff member were in the immediate area when a grain silo collapsed. The silo caused structural damage to adjacent silos, creating an extremely hazardous environment for rescue workers attempting to reach Mr. Kammerer. He was located the next day among the wreckage of the silo.

Mr. Kamerer leaves behind a wife, Megga, and a seven year old daughter.

To donate to the memorial fund, click here .

