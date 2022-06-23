ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kurt Angle Says He Will Never Wrestle Again After Knee Replacement Surgery

By Joseph Lee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast (via Fightful), Kurt Angle spoke about how he’s doing following double knee replacement surgery and said that he will never be able...

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
Bret Hart Reflects On Wrestlemania 26, Calls It One Of His Greatest Victories

In a post on Instagram, Bret Hart spoke about his street fight with Vince McMahon at Wrestlemania 26 and called it one of his greatest victories. He wrote: “Walking down the aisle at Wrestlemania 26 in Phoenix. Today marks 20 years since I suffered a stroke. I chose this photo because there was a time when I didn’t think this moment would ever happen again, especially when I was struggling to turn my hand over, unable to walk or stand, and struggling to talk. When you suffer a stroke, the doctors never promise that you’ll have a full recovery. I still have some weakness on my left side to this day, but I’m very fortunate to be here today having recovered what I did. I will forever be grateful to the doctors and therapists at the Foothills Hospital here in Calgary and my fans around the world for their prayers. While the match itself will never be in anyone’s top 10, this moment represents one of my greatest victories.”
AEW's Dax Harwood Leaves in the Middle of Match Due to Injury at Forbidden Door

FTR's Dax Harwood was unexpectedly pulled from a three-way tag team match due to a possible legitimate shoulder injury. Harwood was shown being escorted to the back on camera in the middle of the FTR/Roppongi Vice/Jeff Cobb & Great O'Khan three-way match, with two titles on the line. The injury appeared to be legitimate, but Harwood returned to the match later on with his shoulder heavily taped and what appeared to be ice packs underneath. Harwood still managed to throw Jeff Cobb around with a series of suplexes, so he seemed to be okay. While it's certainly possible that Harwood suffered a legitimate injury, it's equally possible that this was a storyline injury designed to help FTR "beat the odds" on the continued hot runs.
Former WWE Producer Slams Hulk Hogan as a ‘Terrible Person’

– Former WWE producer Dan Ryckert recently appeared on MinnMax following his recent WWE exit. During the appearance, Ryckert had harsh words for WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. During the discussion, Ryckert spoke about interacting with the WWE legend behind the scenes. Ryckert said on Hogan (via WrestlingInc.com), “Hulk...
Kurt Angle
Bray Wyatt’s New Ring Name Possibly Revealed via New Trademark Filing

Windham Rotunda, better known by his character name Bray Wyatt, recently applied for the trademark “Wyatt 6” for use in clothing. He has retained Michael E. Dockins, a trademark lawyer who also represents numerous professional wrestlers, including many who are employed by AEW. This does not imply that he is necessarily headed to AEW.
Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minori Suzuki Win Trios Match At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door (Clips)

The Jericho Appreciation Society will have the advantage at Blood & Guts after they picked up a win to open AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara teamed with Minoru Suzuki to defeat Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino in the first match of tonight’s show, with Jericho pinning Umino after a Judas Effect. You can see some clips of the match below.
DDP And Jake Roberts Choose Their Mt. Rushmores Of Tag Teams

Tag Team Wrestling has been a staple of the professional wrestling business for decades upon decades. During their podcast, “DDP Snake Pit”, WWE Hall of Famer DDP revealed who he believes is on the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling tag teams. “Arn & Tully,” DDP says. “I love...
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Performs Eminem’s Lose Yourself, Shayna Baszler Tells Ronda Rousey She Can’t Get Involved In Natalya Match, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights

– Alexa Bliss joined her husband Ryan Cabrera at Powell Festival, where she performed Eminem’s Lose Yourself on stage. – WWE shared a clip of Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey talking ahead of last night’s Smackdown. Baszler tells her friend that she cannot get involved in her match with Natalya at Money in the Bank because Natalya is her tag partner.
Watch: AEW Forbidden Door Sees Sting Make Flashy Entrance

AEW Forbidden Door has already had some big moments with its earliest matches, but it looks like one of the biggest members of All Elite Wrestling was set to make quite the entrance to start off the match that saw Sting, Darby Allin, and Los Ingobernables de Japon face off against El Phantasmo, Hikuleo, and The Young Bucks. With Sting currently being in his 60s, the superstar who made a name for himself over the decades as one of the greats made an entrance for the ages that started a wild match between the representatives from AEW and New Japan.
Jon Moxley on How He Acted as a Neutral Party When Things Were Bad Between AEW & NJPW

– During a recent edition of The Sessions, AEW star Jon Moxley discussed the “Forbidden Door” and he’s kind of over it as a term now that there really isn’t a forbidden door anymore between AEW and NJPW. He also discussed acting as a “good neutral party” between the two companies. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
The Young Bucks’ return to Bullet Club doesn’t go as planned in AEW

The Young Bucks haven’t been associated with the Bullet Club since January of 2019, when they officially left New Japan to join the company they helped to start alongside Kenny Omega, Tony Khan, and… some other guy: AEW. And yet, you can take the Bucks out of the Club, but you can’t take the Bullet […] The post The Young Bucks’ return to Bullet Club doesn’t go as planned in AEW appeared first on ClutchPoints.
A Big Night: Multiple New Champions Crowned At AEW Forbidden Door

That’s the main point. Titles are often the centerpiece of a wrestling promotion because everyone understands how they work. A championship is the kind of thing that tells a fan who is the best wrestler around and one of them changing hands can make a huge difference. That was the case again this weekend, as several titles changed hands on a single night.
AEW Forbidden Door's Surprise Debut Reportedly Revealed

AEW Forbidden Door will feature a surprise debut tonight as Bryan Danielson has handpicked an opponent to face New Japan's Zack Sabre Jr. Per Fightful Select, Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) will be that wrestler as AEW is already producing promotional material for Wednesday's Blood and Guts Match featuring him. The seven-time WWE tag team champion saw his 11-year run with WWE end earlier this year and he has remained quiet about what his next career move would be. The arrival will make "The Swiss Superman" the latest addition to the Blackpool Combat Club faction alongside Danielson, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta and William Regal.
Jon Moxley Addresses Crowd & More After AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Goes Off Air

Jon Moxley spoke to the audience following the end of last night’s AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door. Moxley, who defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of the show to win the interim AEW World Championship, addressed the crowd in attendance last night after the cameras stopped rolling according to Wrestling Inc.
Vince McMahon Makes Another Appearance on Raw, Introduces John Cena

Vince McMahon was on Raw for the second week in a row, showing up on tonight’s show. Monday night’s episode saw McMahon appear in order to introduce John Cena for his 20 Year Celebration segment. McMahon has appeared twice now on Raw and once on Smackdown since he...
Jay White Comments On His AEW Future

After last night’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White commented on his AEW future during the post-show media scrum. White defeated Adam Cole, Hangman Page, and Kazuchika Okada to retain his title. White stayed in character during the media scrum, as is customary in NJPW, and seemed to leave the door open for an AEW return down the line (h/t WrestlingInc).
