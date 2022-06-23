ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

More than 20 cats rescued from Lansing home

By Iz Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pqOUP_0gJxKL2200

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — A welfare complaint made to Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) on Wednesday turned into almost two dozen cats being taken from a Lansing home.

Officials arrived at the 1600 block of Mill Stone, discovering 22 cats living in unsanitary conditions.

The owner surrendered the cats and has been cooperating with the investigation.

ICAC is requesting criminal charges through the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office. The Ingham County Animal Shelter is already at capacity for cats.

With the newest additions, the shelter will not be able to accept owner-surrendered cats for the near future.

Monetary donations and donations of Purina One dry cat food are being accepted by the shelter.

For more information, contact the shelter at 517-676-8370 or visit the ICACS website .

Wanna stop by? Visit the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason. The shelter is open Monday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WILX-TV

One child dies in Lansing house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Emergency crews were sent to a home in Lansing after a fire broke out Monday morning. News 10′s journalists on the scene have confirmed that a house in south Lansing caught fire late Monday morning. The Lansing Fire Department (LFD) was sent to the home, located on East Cavanaugh Street, after reports came in of heavy smoke.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

House fire in south Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Emergency crews were sent to a home in Lansing after a fire broke out Monday morning. News 10′s journalists on the scene have confirmed that a house in south Lansing caught fire late Monday morning. The Lansing Fire Department responded to the home, located on East Cavanaugh Street.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Bond would create new home for Lansing public safety

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing could see a new home for the city’s courts police and fire departments through a public safety bond proposal just announced today. The $175 million bond if passed would create a new campus. The costs and resources would then be shared across the three departments. Department leaders say this bond […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Hundreds of books found in DeWitt school recycling

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – DeWitt residents are upset with the way the school district disposed of hundreds books when they were found in a school recycling dumpster over the weekend. The books that were thrown away range from old textbooks to gently used picture books. One man said while he understands that lesson plans change, […]
DEWITT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Mason, MI
Lifestyle
City
Mason, MI
Lansing, MI
Pets & Animals
Mason, MI
Government
Lansing, MI
Sports
Ingham County, MI
Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Sports
Mason, MI
Pets & Animals
City
Lansing, MI
County
Ingham County, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Ingham County, MI
Government
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
Ingham County, MI
Lifestyle
WILX-TV

South Wisner Road to close in Jackson Tuesday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Commuters in Jackson will have to find a new route Tuesday. South Wisner Road, between Morrell Street and Carlton Boulevard, will be closed so crews can repair a blocked sewer. The area is already seeing more traffic than normal because it’s the detour for the construction...
JACKSON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Purina One#Icacs#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be a factor in deadly crash into Lansing home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The victim of a deadly crash involving two vehicles on Saturday was identified by the Lansing Police Department Monday afternoon. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Joshua Leroy Burch from Lansing. Officers said the crash took place at 1:28 a.m. Saturday when two vehicles traveling on Washington and Northrup collided, causing one vehicle to crash into a residence and resulting in a gas leak.
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Firefighters rescue two residents from balconies of burning apartment building

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters rescued two people from balconies of a burning apartment building in Flint Township early Monday. The fire was reported around 5:05 a.m. in the 1100 block of River Valley Drive in the River Valley Manor Apartments complex off Beecher Road, according to the Flint Township Fire Department.
FLINT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan man told DNR he shot, abandoned several deer out of season because it ‘relieved frustration’

KENT COUNTY, MI – A Kent County man is facing several charges after he admitted to shooting numerous deer from his vehicle and abandoning them to “relieve frustration.”. Edward Trout, 29, of Cedar Springs, admitted to Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers that he illegally shot and abandoned multiple deer in Nelson and Spencer townships.
KENT COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WNEM

Coast Guard searching for man in Saginaw Bay

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for a man who went missing in the Saginaw Bay on Sunday, June 26. The 56-year-old man and another person were in a vessel when the man went into the water and did not resurface, the Coast Guard said, adding the other person jumped into the water as well but was pulled to safety.
SAGINAW, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan to destroy some infant blood spots in fight over consent

Michigan has agreed to destroy more than 3 million dried blood spots taken from babies and kept in storage. It's all part of a partial settlement in an ongoing lawsuit over consent and privacy in the digital age. Hospitals routinely prick the heels of newborns to draw blood to check for more than 50 rare diseases.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

‘Temporarily suspended’ -- Catalytic converters stolen from Shiawassee buses

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A theft of catalytic converters caused transportation services from the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA) to be temporarily suspended. SATA announced on Facebook Sunday afternoon that catalytic converters were stolen from their buses over the weekend. They said that they plan on going week to week and will inform customers regularly on any changes.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Pets of the week: Fergus will steal your heart. Adele is curious and playful

JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Fergus is a favorite at the shelter, as his heart-warming ways have won over those who meet him. He is a large black, mixed breed male with white markings. Fergus is crate trained, likes other dogs is house trained, loves car rides and is a random kisser. He is quiet, calm, loves carrying around a stuffed toy and playing tug of war. Fergus has a little jog that has his own swagger. This guy is personality plus and will be your best bud.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy