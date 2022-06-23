More than 20 cats rescued from Lansing home

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — A welfare complaint made to Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) on Wednesday turned into almost two dozen cats being taken from a Lansing home.

Officials arrived at the 1600 block of Mill Stone, discovering 22 cats living in unsanitary conditions.

The owner surrendered the cats and has been cooperating with the investigation.

ICAC is requesting criminal charges through the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office. The Ingham County Animal Shelter is already at capacity for cats.

With the newest additions, the shelter will not be able to accept owner-surrendered cats for the near future.

Monetary donations and donations of Purina One dry cat food are being accepted by the shelter.

For more information, contact the shelter at 517-676-8370 or visit the ICACS website .

Wanna stop by? Visit the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason. The shelter is open Monday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

