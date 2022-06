Almost seven decades ago this month, a Charlottesville woman took up a pen and for the first time wrote a letter to Virginia’s governor. To the degree the world remembers the legacy of Democratic Gov. Thomas B. Stanley, it remembers him largely as a man who staked a claim on the wrong side of history. He rose to power as a member of the corrupt Byrd Organization, metastasized under the auspices of U.S. Senator Harry F. Byrd, that dominated 20th century Virginia politics for decades.

