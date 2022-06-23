ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Khan Confirms That Kyle O’Reilly Is Injured

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted (via Wrestling Inc), AEW CEO Tony Khan...

Former WWE Producer Slams Hulk Hogan as a ‘Terrible Person’

– Former WWE producer Dan Ryckert recently appeared on MinnMax following his recent WWE exit. During the appearance, Ryckert had harsh words for WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. During the discussion, Ryckert spoke about interacting with the WWE legend behind the scenes. Ryckert said on Hogan (via WrestlingInc.com), “Hulk...
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Performs Eminem’s Lose Yourself, Shayna Baszler Tells Ronda Rousey She Can’t Get Involved In Natalya Match, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights

– Alexa Bliss joined her husband Ryan Cabrera at Powell Festival, where she performed Eminem’s Lose Yourself on stage. – WWE shared a clip of Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey talking ahead of last night’s Smackdown. Baszler tells her friend that she cannot get involved in her match with Natalya at Money in the Bank because Natalya is her tag partner.
Tony Khan
Kyle O'reilly
Jungle Boy Reportedly Out With an Injury

– According to a report by Dave Meltzer with F4WOnline.com, AEW wrestler Jungle Boy is out with an injury. The nature and details of Jungle Boy’s injury are currently unknown. Jurassic Express lost the AEW World Tag Team Championships last week at AEW Dynamite Road Rager in a Ladder...
Sting Names His Wrestling Mt. Rushmore

Sting is the latest person to give an answer on who would be on his Mt. Rushmore of professional wrestling. The AEW star and wrestling legend spoke with The Schmo for a new interview after his match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and was asked about who he would place. The Icon noted that he would not be putting himself on the list and instead named four others.
Stephanie McMahon, Triple H & More Pay Tribute to John Cena Before Raw

John Cena is making his return on Raw tonight and Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Randy Orton, and Steve Austin have paid tribute to him in new videos. You can see videos from the four that were posted to Twitter ahead of tonight’s episode below. Cena is set to speak...
#Combat
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 6.24.22

It’s the go-home show for Forbidden Door and I have no idea what that is going to mean here. This week’s Dynamite was a huge push towards the show, including several New Japan stars being added. That could mean more than a few things for this show and I’m curious to see where it going. Now to find out if that is a good thing. Let’s get to it.
Backstage Note On John Cena’s Return to RAW Tonight, Cena Comments

John Cena is set to return to WWE on RAW tonight to celebrate his 20th anniversary with WWE. The @WrestleVotes Twitter account reports that the locker room is excited for Cena’s return, noting that he is viewed as the “ultimate leader” backstage. “Aside from the obvious business...
Windham Rotunda Files for ‘Wyatt 6’ Trademark on June 21

– Fightful reports that former WWE Superstar Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, interestingly filed a trademark earlier this month for something called “Wyatt 6” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). Rotunda filed the trademark application on June 21 for merchandise and apparel. It had the following description:
Bret Hart Reflects On Wrestlemania 26, Calls It One Of His Greatest Victories

In a post on Instagram, Bret Hart spoke about his street fight with Vince McMahon at Wrestlemania 26 and called it one of his greatest victories. He wrote: “Walking down the aisle at Wrestlemania 26 in Phoenix. Today marks 20 years since I suffered a stroke. I chose this photo because there was a time when I didn’t think this moment would ever happen again, especially when I was struggling to turn my hand over, unable to walk or stand, and struggling to talk. When you suffer a stroke, the doctors never promise that you’ll have a full recovery. I still have some weakness on my left side to this day, but I’m very fortunate to be here today having recovered what I did. I will forever be grateful to the doctors and therapists at the Foothills Hospital here in Calgary and my fans around the world for their prayers. While the match itself will never be in anyone’s top 10, this moment represents one of my greatest victories.”
Jon Moxley on How He Acted as a Neutral Party When Things Were Bad Between AEW & NJPW

– During a recent edition of The Sessions, AEW star Jon Moxley discussed the “Forbidden Door” and he’s kind of over it as a term now that there really isn’t a forbidden door anymore between AEW and NJPW. He also discussed acting as a “good neutral party” between the two companies. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Vince McMahon Makes Another Appearance on Raw, Introduces John Cena

Vince McMahon was on Raw for the second week in a row, showing up on tonight’s show. Monday night’s episode saw McMahon appear in order to introduce John Cena for his 20 Year Celebration segment. McMahon has appeared twice now on Raw and once on Smackdown since he...
