Two on UMA dean’s list

At 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, Pastor Gregory Foster will begin his tenure as pastor of Southport’s United Methodist Church. He takes the position vacated by Pastor Richard Rego who has been recently reassigned to. Caribou, Maine. Please come to “The Church on the Hill” July 3 to...
A memorial gathering for Dianne R. Caton, who passed away on March 4, 2022, will be held on Saturday, July 16 at the Wiscasset Yacht Club, 2 Water Street, Wiscasset. Family and friends are invited to remember Dianne with a service at 2 p.m., followed by a gathering with light refreshments until 4 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta.
Southport Memorial Library welcomes Margie Boynton and Mischelle Wilbricht as Artists of the Month(s) July 2 through Aug. 27. Meet the artists on those dates 9 a.m. to noon. “Maine Renaissance,” an exhibition of their work, sings of renewal and hope in the midst of a wearying global pandemic, grief and healing.
Meadow Skincare & Esthetics, located in the Small Mall section of the Meadow Mall, 185 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, will be opening Tuesday, July 5. Emma Rideout Dickinson is the owner and operator. “I grew up on Southport and graduated from Boothbay Region High School in 2017 and wasted no...
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Dennis H. Foley, 75, of Wenham, Massachusetts and Southport passed away in his home on June 22, 2022 following a lengthy illness. He was the beloved husband of Diane C. (Knowlton) Foley with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Born in Salem, Massachusetts on Nov. 2, 1946, he was...
The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust's (KELT) most popular summertime event is coming up on Wednesday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at Reid State Park in Georgetown. The public is invited to traverse clam flats with Georgetown’s Shellfish Warden, Jon Hentz, and learn to dig softshell clams. This quintessential Maine activity is great for families, kids, and adults.
Helene Barnes, Jan. 9, 1931- Feb. 1, 2022, Stanford California, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Boston where she had been living since Oct. 2021. She and her husband, Arthur Barnes having been coming to Boothbay for the past 60 years, spending their summers in their cottage on Juniper Point. A prolific writer, Helene was the consummate “storyteller” entertaining her family and the public with zany stories of her life—all of them humorous, and all of them true! She spent many years writing the weekly newsletter for the Juniper Point Village Improvement Society and even had one of her stories published in Down East magazine. She was an excellent cook, an expert bridge player, a loyal friend and had a gift for making people feel welcome and appreciated.
Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce and Wiscasset Parks and Recreation are partnering on this summer’s “Alive on the Common” concert series on Wiscasset Common. All the concerts start at 6 p.m.:. June 30, Pan Fried Steel (Caribbean), sponsored by Pat Stauble Antiques/Midcoast Provisions; July 7, Salty Dogs...
Two movies starring Maine domestic violence survivors are premiering Saturday, July 16 at the 25th Maine International Film Festival in Waterville, sharing the stage with the award-winning documentary “And So I Stayed,” about women serving long prison sentences for killing their abusers. The Finding Our Voices short documentaries...
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made four arrests between May 27 and June 26. On June 12, Officer Jenn Gosselin arrested Luis Sierra, 28, of Glastonbury, Connecticut for operating under the influence. On June 12, Officer Nick Upham arrested Ryan Shorey, 28, of Southport for operating under the influence. On June 13, Officer Larry Brown arrested Thatcher Jackson, 20, of Boothbay for domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release. On June 22, Officer Doug Snyder arrested Asa Lucier, 29, of Boothbay for failure to appear.
Summer is here – but maybe someone should tell the Bayville weather. There have been several Alina Blakesley sightings on Virginia Street as 7-month-old puppy Lucky has been taking her out for nice, long walks and training. Alina's husband, Robert, recently joined the nonagenarian club and still celebrates his membership by cutting his lawn.
