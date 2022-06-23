ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man pleads not guilty to rape during court hearing

By Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS — A local man has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman in January. Erik Butts, 38, appeared in court Tuesday, alongside his public defender to enter the plea for the charge of felony rape. A jury trial has now been set for Aug. 15....

