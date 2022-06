Reason #87 that everyone and their dog is moving to Montana - it's not just the mountains and rivers that are stunningly pretty. The simple truth is that Montana is chock full of simple, incredibly natural photo ops. (Hence the "Natural Beauty" thing.) The everyday and the mundane can be absolutely stunning. These few paragraphs are dedicated to a DITCH on the outskirts of Bozeman, Montana.

MONTANA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO