Hakeem "The Dream" Olajuwon — No. 8 on Nick Wright's NBA Top 50 List — established himself as one of the most dominant and accomplished players of his era. His long list of accolades include an MVP award, two Finals MVP trophies and two Defensive Player of the Year honors. He was equally as dominant on defense as he was on the offensive end. Along with his 26,946 career points, he was named to the All-Defensive team nine times and is a three-time blocks leader (1990, ‘91 and ‘93).

