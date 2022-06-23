ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Testimony: At least 5 men fired 40-plus shots during killing of Mobile 11-year-old

By Brendan Kirby
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As many as five gunmen fired more than 40 shots during an attack that resulted in the death of an 11-year-old boy last month, a police investigator testified Thursday. Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby determined prosecutors had enough evidence for a grand jury to...

www.fox10tv.com

