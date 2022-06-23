ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tigers launch 901Women initiative

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EblKS_0gJxJS0600

The University of Memphis announced its “901Women: Supporting Her Future” initiative on Thursday, June 23, to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX being signed into federal law.

It will honor 50 years of women’s sports programs while helping generate philanthropic support to enhance the student-athlete experience for all female athletes at Memphis.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of 901Women: Supporting Her Future on such an important day in our country’s history,” Lauren Ashman, executive associate athletic director and senior woman administrator, said in a statement. “This tremendous opportunity will allow us to promote our history of women’s athletics, celebrate and inspire Tiger women’s sports programs, student-athletes, staff and administrators as well as generate support for next generation of trailblazers.

“The 901Women initiative, designed by women for women, will be woven into the fabric of Memphis Athletics through stewardship, mentorship and engagement, and I am so proud to be a small part of it.”

The news release included four specific plans for the initiative:

  • Internal and external committees that will help facilitate events and opportunities for current, future and former athletes to network.
  • A website and impact page where people can find more information about 901Women.
  • Events planned around National Girls and Women in Sports Day highlighting women who have made history in Tigers’ women athletics.
  • A comprehensive leadership program will be implemented.

“We are all so proud of Lauren, Christina (Wiatr, assistant athletic director for annual fund) and the 901Women committee for their leadership in establishing this special and important initiative,” Memphis athletic director Laird Veatch said in a statement. “As they developed this vision —  similar to our UMADE program — it was important that we establish something that is not only impactful but sustainable; something that will have a lasting impact on our department culture and for the young women in our athletics programs for years to come. I greatly appreciate these efforts and consider them another critical step up as we continue to elevate Memphis Athletics!”

