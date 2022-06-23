ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville basketball to add Master P's son as walk-on after transfer from Xavier

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne is using the transfer portal to add another walk-on to the Cardinals' 2022-23 roster.

Hercy Miller, the son of rapper Master P, is transferring from Xavier to Louisville as a walk-on, Master P confirmed to the Courier Journal on Wednesday. The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3.com . The Los Angeles native is the second player to transfer into U of L since Payne's arrival in March, joining former Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield .

Miller, a 6-foot-3, 176-pound guard, began his college career at Tennessee State in 2021, but a hip injury ended his freshman season after just six games.

In December, Master P said his son would transfer from TSU , citing what he believed was a lack of medical resources within the athletics department. According to the hip-hop mogul, whose real name is Percy Miller, his son did not receive proper medical attention after suffering the hip injury, and an improper diagnosis nearly led to the end of his playing career.

"We've got a great program at Tennessee State, we've got great people, we loved the culture, we just don't have enough trainers," Master P told The Tennessean in December. "We don't have enough medical people to take care of what needs to be taken care of. We don't have the technology that the Dukes and all these major universities have. An injury like this could have been prevented."

Miller announced his transfer to Xavier in March but on May 26 said he would transfer again in the wake of coach Travis Steele parting ways with the Musketeers. Steele has since taken over as coach at Miami (Ohio).

"I’m only leaving Xavier due to the coach that recruited me being fired," Miller wrote on Twitter. "There will always be a spot for Cincinnati in my heart."

An activist and philanthropist, Miller's father has some well-documented ties to the city after relocating his family to Louisville after Hurricane Katrina ravaged his hometown of New Orleans.

In January, Master P was announced as the new special youth adviser to Future Healers and Christopher 2X Game Changers, programs that support Louisville children who have been impacted by gun violence.

"I love what Christopher 2X is doing with these kids and the promise of the Future Healers program," the hip-hop mogul and founder of No Limit Records said in a statement when the news was announced. "I love the spirit of these kids and the fact that their parents and caregivers are involved. I appreciate them, and want to help because they deserve encouragement, appreciation and support."

In 2018, Master P paid for the funeral of Ki'Anthony Tyus , a 13-year-old Louisville boy who was killed in a car crash following a police pursuit. Four years earlier, he covered the funeral expenses of Ray Etheridge , a 12-year-old boy stabbed to death in Cherokee Park.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville basketball to add Master P's son as walk-on after transfer from Xavier

