ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Mohamed Noor moved to undisclosed facility ahead of Monday release

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tockf_0gJxJOiQ00

Mohamed Noor moved to undisclosed facility ahead of release date 00:36

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor has been moved to an undisclosed facility ahead of his scheduled release date on Monday, WCCO has learned.

Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after fatally shooting Justine Ruszczyk Damond in a south Minneapolis alleyway in 2017. Noor was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison in 2019, but the Minnesota Supreme Court tossed out his murder conviction last year. He was re-sentenced on the manslaughter conviction to 57 months.

A Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed Noor is scheduled to be released Monday, but said the department doesn't "get into specifics about releases or into details about where someone is housed" if the facility is not operated by the DOC.

Noor was brought to Minnesota for his resentencing and was temporarily housed at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights. He was transferred out of Minnesota in November.

Ruszczyk Damond called 911 in July 2017 after hearing what she thought was an assault outside her south Minneapolis home. Officer Mohamed Noor and his partner responded.

He testified he was startled by a bang sound on his squad car, and he then shot Ruszczyk Damond as she approached the door.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Mohamed Noor released from prison, now under supervision

MINNEAPOLIS -- A former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed a woman is preparing has been released from prison, according to Minnesota Department of Corrections records.The DOC now lists Mohamed Noor as "under supervision." His release comes just under five years after the deadly shooting that landed him behind bars.The 36-year-old former Minneapolis police officer was transferred to an undisclosed facility last week in preparation for Monday's release.Noor had been serving his sentence out of state in connection with the 2017 shooting death of Justine Rusczcyk Damond.Ultimately, the Minnesota Supreme Court tossed out his murder conviction and resentenced him to four years and nine monthsfor manslaughter.Noor served part of his time at Minnesota's maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights, but was transferred to a facility in North Dakota for safety in 2019.It's unclear exactly where he was being held out of state.According to the Department of Correction's website, Noor will be on supervised release until January 24, 2024.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Trial for man accused in Highway 169 shooting begins Monday

MINNEAPOLIS -- A murder trial is set to begin Monday for a Chicago man accused of killing a youth baseball coach.In July of last year, police say Jamal Smith shot Jay Boughton after the drivers had an altercation on Highway 169 in Plymouth.The shooting happened as Boughton drove his son home from a baseball game.Prosecutors will seek a stiffer sentence, in part because the boy witnessed it.In court Monday, the judge is expected to hear several motions in the case. Jury selection is slated to start Tuesday, with opening statements happening next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KX News

Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller to be released

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home is scheduled to be released from prison next week, months after his murder conviction was overturned and he was resentenced on a lesser charge. Mohamed Noor, 36, is […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 shot near Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A busy Saturday night in Minneapolis turned dangerous.Police say shots were fired in a crowd of people just after 11 p.m. near the Stone Arch Bridge, on the intersection of 2nd Street and 6th Avenue. Police say it was not an organized event."Our preliminary information indicates that, like many groups do on a Saturday night, they gathered together to interact with one another and enjoy a summer evening," said Minneapolis Police Department Public Information Officer Garrett Parten. "There are many gatherings that occurred [Saturday night] that were of no issue."Four people were injured, with one -- a 34-year-old...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Park Heights, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Ex-Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor scheduled to be released next week

MINNEAPOLIS  — The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home is scheduled to be released from prison next week, months after his murder conviction was overturned and he was resentenced on a lesser charge.Mohamed Noor, 36, is scheduled to be released from custody Monday, 18 days shy of the fifth anniversary of the July 15, 2017, fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old dual U.S.-Australian citizen and yoga teacher who was engaged to be married.Noor was initially convicted of third-degree murder...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Minneapolis#Shooting#Minneapolis Police#Violent Crime#Doc
monitorsaintpaul.com

Family, friends seek answers in Winston Smith killing

One year after law enforcement officers killed 32-year-old father and comedian Winston “Boogie” Smith Jr. at the top of an Uptown parking ramp, his family, friends and community members gathered at Powderhorn Park to remember Smith – and to demand answers. “Not a single day goes by...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Body Found in Minnesota River Near Valleyfair

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from the Minnesota River on the south edge of the Twin Cities Saturday morning. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says the remains were spotted by fishermen floating in the river a bit over a mile upstream from Valleyfair in Shakopee around 11 AM. A news release says deputies, along with Shakopee Police Officers and firefighters were able to recover the body.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz signs executive order to further protect those seeking abortions in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order further protecting those who travel to Minnesota to get an abortion.  "My office has been and will continue to be a firewall against legislation that would reverse reproductive freedom," the governor said in a statement Saturday. "This order shows our administration's commitment to protecting patients and health care providers." The executive order, which immediately went into effect, commands state agencies not to assist other states' attempts to seek civil, criminal or professional sanctions against anyone seeking, providing or obtaining legal...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Bus driver hurt in crash in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Metro Transit bus driver was hurt on Sunday after investigators say his bus was hit by another vehicle. Police were called around 6 p.m. on Sunday for the crash near Glenwood Avenue and North Girard Avenue. Investigators say it appears the passenger vehicle was headed south on Girard failed to stop at the intersection and crashed into the Route 9 bus that was eastbound on Glenwood.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Minnesota

Thousands return to downtown Minneapolis for Twin Cities Pride march

MINNEAPOLIS – Thousands flocked to Hennepin Avenue for the return of the Twin Cities Pride march through downtown Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.For many, the return of the event, forced into a hiatus in modifications each of the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was symbolic."It feels like you're where you belong," said Becky Adams, who traveled from Blaine with her wife. "You feel like your community has come back around you."Event organizers emphasized while much of the day was filled with happiness, it was a march – not a parade."The reason we call it a march and not a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 hurt when car collides with Metro Transit bus in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – Four people were hurt when a vehicle collided with a city bus Sunday evening in north Minneapolis.Metro Transit police say it happened at about 6 p.m. on Glenwood Avenue at North Girard Avenue.A vehicle traveling southbound on Girard reportedly "failed to yield at the intersection," striking an eastbound Route 9 bus on Glenwood. The bus's driver and two passengers in the vehicle were taken to an area hospital with "minor injuries," according to police. A bus passenger received medical treatment at the scene.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Fishermen find body floating in Minnesota River in Shakopee

Police and firefighters recovered a body from the Minnesota River in Shakopee on Saturday. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says fishermen reported a body floating in the river just upstream from The Landing–Minnesota River Heritage Park just before 11 a.m. “Our investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner’s...
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, June 14-19

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 14-19. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. June 17: A...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

SCOTUS decision turns Minnesota into Midwest island of abortion access

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A woman's choice to terminate a pregnancy is no longer a right granted in all 50 states. "Today is an absolutely devastating and horrible day," Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States lamented in a news conference. "Because the right to abortion is no longer constitutionally protected by federal law it now depends on where you live as to whether or not you can have an abortion or whether you have to travel to another state." Indeed, data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows roughly 10% of patients seeking abortions in Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Jason DeRusha Exits WCCO-TV: Where Is the Minneapolis Anchor Going?

Minneapolis has watched Jason DeRusha on their screens for two decades. Now, this veteran journalist is taking his career to a new level. Jason DeRusha announced last month that he is leaving WCCO-TV. Those accustomed to getting all the latest coverage from the anchor naturally had a lot of queries. They want to know where he is going and if he is retiring. Fortunately for his longtime followers, this isn’t the last you’ll see or hear from Jason DeRusha.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
63K+
Followers
21K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy