Mohamed Noor moved to undisclosed facility ahead of Monday release

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor has been moved to an undisclosed facility ahead of his scheduled release date on Monday, WCCO has learned.

Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after fatally shooting Justine Ruszczyk Damond in a south Minneapolis alleyway in 2017. Noor was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison in 2019, but the Minnesota Supreme Court tossed out his murder conviction last year. He was re-sentenced on the manslaughter conviction to 57 months.

A Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed Noor is scheduled to be released Monday, but said the department doesn't "get into specifics about releases or into details about where someone is housed" if the facility is not operated by the DOC.

Noor was brought to Minnesota for his resentencing and was temporarily housed at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights. He was transferred out of Minnesota in November.

Ruszczyk Damond called 911 in July 2017 after hearing what she thought was an assault outside her south Minneapolis home. Officer Mohamed Noor and his partner responded.

He testified he was startled by a bang sound on his squad car, and he then shot Ruszczyk Damond as she approached the door.