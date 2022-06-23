ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg Police Seek Suspect In Armed Hotel Heist

Police in Loudoun County are asking for the public's help in finding the man who robbed a Leesburg hotel on Wednesday morning, June 22.

An armed robber hit the Best Western at 726 E Market Street in Leesburg just before 1 a.m., Leesburg police said. He rushed into the building wearing a mask, waving a handgun, and demanded cash from the register. The man ran off into the night after stealing money.

Witnesses said he is 6-feet-tall and thin and wore baggy clothing during the robbery.

Leesburg police ask anyone with information on the robbery to contact Detective M. Taylor at 703-771-4500 or mtaylor1@leesburgva.gov. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 703-443-8477.

