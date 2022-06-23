Congressman Duncan applauds Supreme Court decision protecting 2nd Amendment

A U.S. Congressman from the Upstate has issued a statement following the Supreme Court's decision to protect the 2nd Amendment. 3rd District Congressman Jeff Duncan said of the decision " The Supreme Court's decision is a huge win for the 2nd Amendment. Our founders never intended the government to impose restrictions on the 2nd amendment."

"This monumental decision will have bearing over Democrats' radical gun-grabbing attempts and will allow more Americans to defend themselves and protect others through concealed carry. Our country is safer when law abiding citizens are able to defend themselves and their families".

The decision removes the requirement to show proper cause for concealed carry