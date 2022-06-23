ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

The BEST 1 listings near Whitefish Montana area

Whitefish Pilot
 4 days ago

2021 BMWC WATER QUALITY REPORT The Annual Drinking Water Quality...

classifieds.whitefishpilot.com

94.9 KYSS FM

The Top 5 Must See Events at The Montana Renaissance Faire

Just once in my life, I've wanted to sit at the head of a giant table, covered in the blood of my enemies while I devour a huge leg of meat from what I can only assume came from a Dinosaur. You know the scene setup I'm talking about. It's in nearly every Renaissance-inspired film, and it's on my bucket list. Well, since time machines don't exist, I'll settle for the next best thing. The Montana Renaissance Faire. Here are my top 5 things I suggest you don't miss if you are to attend this badassery.
MONTANA STATE
Whitefish Pilot

Daily Inter Lake Digital Classifieds

Kalispell Rummage Sale - Saturday 8am-2pm NO EARLY SALES Bradford Pooh Plates, Crafts, Bird Houses, VHS Movies, Records, Lamps, Revere Glassware, Military Trunk, Shelves, Showtime Rotisserie and BBQ Oven, Shadow Boxes, Small Appliances, 2 Chain Saw Carved Bears, Black Porch Bench, Green Rocking Porch Bench, Garden Bench, Nuwave Infrared Cooking System, Recliner/ Rocker, Wall Mount Water Fountain, Entertainment Center, Harley Davidson Windshield Bag, Coffee Table, LOTS OF MISC. 600 Hun Lane, off Two Mille Drive.
KALISPELL, MT
1240 KLYQ

Watch a Bear Go Window Shopping on the Streets of Polson

We are sure that when someone from out of state thinks of Montana, they probably don't think that bears literally roam the streets like stray cats. But, they occasionally do. In fact, we are no strangers to frequent bear sightings in urban areas. This means being "bear aware" doesn't only apply to wilderness areas. A person could simply be taking out the trash or strolling around downtown and have a bear encounter.
POLSON, MT
Flathead Beacon

Plows Reach Oberlin Bend in Glacier National Park

After clearing five avalanche slides that last weekend buried the upper reaches of the Going-to-the-Sun Road, snowplow crews in Glacier National Park have reached Oberlin Bend, punching through the Rim Rock section about two miles below Logan Pass, where snow depths are 25 feet. Due to an unseasonably cold and...
POLITICS
Flathead Beacon

Republican Party, Advocacy Group Wade into Library Board Appointment

An open position on the ImagineIF Library Board of Trustees has invited increased politicization of what is traditionally a nonpartisan board tasked with overseeing a community resource. The five-member board has come under scrutiny in the past year as disagreements over the public library’s philosophy and role in the community...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring windy conditions and isolated t'storms

FLOOD WARNING for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls until further notice. The river will hover between 14 and 14.5 feet through Saturday. Rivers levels will begin to drop this weekend. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. At 14 feet, flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and are impassable. At 16.0 feet, Low lying buildings and roads in the vicinity of Kalispell, Creston, Columbia Falls and Foy`s Bend begin flooding. At 16.1 feet, a trailer and RV park located just north of Highway 35 in Evergreen may be flooded.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Sheriff's Office encourages people to stay off rivers after man dies in rafting accident

A 43-year-old man died Tuesday after his raft capsized on the Middle Fork of the Flathead River in rapids below Moccasin Creek, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Three men were in a raft when the accident occurred. The Middle Fork at West Glacier was at about 9.6 feet on Tuesday, just below the 10-foot flood stage. “The Flathead County Sheriff's Office encourages the public to remember, that while the rivers are cool and inviting, they are incredibly unsafe currently. The rivers are extremely high and dangerous. The water is high, cold, and there is a significant amount of debris in the river. The river conditions are ever changing, and high waters make the water extremely unsafe,” the Sheriff's Office said in a release. The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging all people to stay out of rivers currently because the danger is so great, and when near water wear your life jacket. Further information on the accident wasn’t immediately available.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

