Garfield County, UT

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield, Wayne by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-23 12:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-23 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in...

Flood Watch issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 11:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-26 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; San Rafael Swell; South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands; Zion National Park FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms with heavy rain will be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, San Rafael Swell, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell, the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Western Canyonlands and Zion National Park. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Thunderstorms with heavy rain may result in rapid onset of flooding of slot canyons, normally dry washes, slickrock areas, and recent burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EMERY COUNTY, UT

