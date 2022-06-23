ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

St. Vincent’s Place making the final touches to the 10 unit homeless village

By Kelsey McGee
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
(Update: Adding video and comments from the St. Vincent De Paul's Executive Director)

Open house this Friday and Saturday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- St. Vincent's Place has been under construction for more than a year. The 10 unit village is right behind St. Vincent De Paul and was expected to open back in March, but was set back due to supply issues.

The village has 10 sleeping units and a community building with bathrooms, showers, laundry and a kitchen. Ten adult men and women are going to be able to move into a single unit. People older than 18 are expected to move in sometime in August.

Gary Hewitt, St. Vincent De Paul's Society- Bend Executive Director, explains how it will work.

"We have an application process and then an assessment of that individual-- so we're looking at what obstacles are standing in that person's path to success," Hewitt said. "Then we're looking at creating an action plan-- which will have possibly weekly or monthly goals that they can overcome. Hopefully, by the end of their action plan they will take down all the barriers that have prevented them from moving forward in life."

Along with the action plan, there will be a curfew, weekly chores and weekly meetings. St. Vincent Place is considered a two year program, but Hewitt said the hope is that people move out before then.

"It's actually a zero rent program," Hewitt said. " We're an emergency shelter and as such we are not charging any rent. We are encouraging people that stay here to participate in a matching savings program."

For the first six months, rent will be free, and then six months of $100 a month for matching funds and savings accounts. The second year it will increase to $200 a month and it will be matched. When a person leaves they will have $6,000 to help move into another place.

The Community Health and Resource Manager, Isaac Montoya, will be living on the grounds and will be in charge of the village, which cost about $850,000 to build.

There will be an open house for the public to see the village and learn about the program on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 950 SE Third Street.

