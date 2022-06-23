ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in suspected electrical accident in Taunton

By Heather Alterisio
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

A small electrical fire that broke out on the exterior of the building was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

A man died Thursday morning in an electrical incident in Taunton, a preliminary investigation has found.

Taunton and state fire officials said they believe the victim — whose name has not yet been released while next of kin is notified — was removing an antenna from a three-story apartment building on Danforth Street when he accidentally touched a power line with the antenna and was fatally electrocuted.

The incident, which took place around 7:30 a.m., also resulted in a small electrical fire on the exterior of the building, which Taunton firefighters were able to extinguish quickly.

No other injuries were reported, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Taunton Fire Department, Taunton Police Department, and state police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Bristol District Attorney.

Comments / 0

 

