Page Valley News highlights adoptable pets from the Page County Animal Shelter to showcase their personality!. (Pronounced HA-chi) He is an approximately 3 year old, long-haired, tuxedo male. He was picked up by animal control after a concerned citizen reported him. They were concerned for his health as Hochie had a slight limp. Once he was taken to the veterinarian, it was discovered that Hochie had an abscess on his back leg. That was all! He is in perfect health, otherwise!

PAGE COUNTY, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO