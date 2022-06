ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Smoke from the fires burning in Southwest Alaska will degrade the air quality in much of Southcentral Alaska this weekend. The Department of Environmental Conservation Division of Air Quality issued an advisory for Southcentral Alaska, Southwest Alaska and the Aleutian Islands, as well as Central and Eastern portions of the Interior that began Friday night and extends until Monday at 2 p.m.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO