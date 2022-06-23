New downtown Miamisburg business offers nutritious beverages

4310 Marival Dr, Mason, OH, 45040 - Property Id: 585755. This luxury townhome in Mason is now available for you to enjoy upscale living. Beautifully maintained townhome features 3 Finished Levels, Attached Garage with Private Entrance. Master Suite with Vaulted Ceilings, Double Vanity, His/Hers Closets & Soaking Tub. Finished Lower Level Features a Wet Bar, Large Family Room Space & Great Storage. It has total 2 large bedrooms with attached full bath. Additional two half bath available (one in basement and one on level 1). This home has beautiful Kitchen with new floor & stainless steal appliances. Absolutely beautiful patio views & deck for you to relax! Enjoy community amenities such as a pool and fitness center located just few steps away. NOTE: Tenant pays ALL utilities. Renters insurance required by tenant. No pets allowed. Contact us today for more details.

MASON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO