Miamisburg, OH

New downtown Miamisburg business offers nutritious beverages

By Eric Schwartzberg
dayton.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowntown Miamisburg’s newest entrepreneur is banking on shakes, teas and smoothies proclaiming numerous health benefits to generate business. Launched earlier this month at 36 South Main St., Miamisburg Nutrition offers meal replacement protein shakes. The beverages come in a wide variety of categories, such as Banana Caramel, Café Latte, Cookies ‘n’...

www.dayton.com

