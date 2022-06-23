OPEN STREETS FORT WAYNE RETURNS FOR THE 5TH YEAR ON AUGUST 7

June 23, 2022 - Open Streets Fort Wayne will return on Sunday, August 7, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. for the fifth year. The free, community, people-powered event will provide participants with a safe space to bike, walk and play along the 1.5-mile corridor. There will be something for people of all ages and cultures to enjoy together with games, music, food and much more planned. The Knight Foundation is the presenting sponsor of this year’s Open Streets Fort Wayne.

“Open Streets continues to be a highlight for so many residents and visitors. I’m very proud of the unique and innovative features that our community will be able to enjoy this year,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “Fort Wayne’s growth and success will be on display as the public will get to see our revitalized downtown, great neighborhoods, and friendly and caring people committed to making a lasting and meaningful difference.”

This year’s Open Streets Fort Wayne directly connects the neighborhoods of West Central, East Central, LaRez, Hoagland Masterson, Historic Williams Woodland, Fairfield and Williams Park with the Central Business District on Calhoun Street. The route is almost 25 blocks stretching from Promenade Park to Pontiac Street.

“We are so excited to be able to bring this international movement back to Fort Wayne for the fifth year,” said Neil J. Miller, Program Manager for Open Streets Fort Wayne. “Open Streets is an eye-opening experience that challenges you to think beyond cars and experience roadways that are open for play, for meeting new friends, and for celebration. However you choose to join us - by wheel, by heel, by roll, or by stroll - we welcome you to Come Play in The Street on August 7th!”

There will be several new partnerships this year, including Humane Fort Wayne, which will be clearing their shelters and bringing adoptable dogs and cats to Promenade Park to highlight their new “Tails on Trails” program. Fort Wayne City Utilities and Friends of the Rivers will be out on the Corridor painting storm drains during the event as part of Clean Drains Fort Wayne, and Fort Wayne Sister Cities will be offering activities inspired by the global communities that they represent.

Many of the returning favorites include the bubble machine, BMX show, and pump track where you can learn how it feels to be a pro-cyclist or skater.

Also returning this year is the Bike Decorating Contest and Bike Parade. This year, the Bike Decorating Contest and Parade’s theme is “Electrify Fort Wayne” because Fort Wayne is a city that is surging to new heights. All ages are encouraged to join in. Free registration for the Bike Parade opens at 11:00 a.m. at Promenade Park, followed by the Parade at 12:00 p.m., which will begin in Promenade Park. Multiple awards will be presented, including decorations that best capture the Electrify Fort Wayne theme, or several other categories that can be found on the website at openstreetsfw.org. Some award categories will have separate awards for children, adults and families. (Parade participants are not required to decorate their bikes, but the judging categories are for those with decorations.) Please visit openstreetsfw.org to register for the bike decoration contest and to learn more about the bike parade.

Open Streets Fort Wayne is a unique way to get some exercise, socialize with new and old friends, visit the businesses on historic Calhoun and enjoy free activities along the route.

Visit openstreetsfw.org for activity hub updates and all the latest information.