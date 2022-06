Seasonal plantings are the best way to spruce up your outdoor living space — especially during the summer. Gardening is one of the best summer hobbies when the weather gets warm, and for any newer gardeners wondering where to buy garden supplies, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re in the market for an indoor plant or a few annuals, you will find everything and anything here in northern New Jersey. We’ve rounded up some of the best plant stores, garden centers, and nurseries in northern New Jersey for all of your planting and gardening needs this summer.

GARDENING ・ 3 DAYS AGO