Augusta, ME

Full-time students on UMA’s president’s list

wiscassetnewspaper.com
 4 days ago

University of Maine at Augusta interim President Joseph Szakas has announced the 2022 spring full-time president’s list. The...

www.wiscassetnewspaper.com

wiscassetnewspaper.com

Southport’s ‘Church on the Hill’ welcomes new pastor

At 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, Pastor Gregory Foster will begin his tenure as pastor of Southport’s United Methodist Church. He takes the position vacated by Pastor Richard Rego who has been recently reassigned to. Caribou, Maine. Please come to “The Church on the Hill” July 3 to...
SOUTHPORT, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Memorial gathering for Dianne R. Caton

A memorial gathering for Dianne R. Caton, who passed away on March 4, 2022, will be held on Saturday, July 16 at the Wiscasset Yacht Club, 2 Water Street, Wiscasset. Family and friends are invited to remember Dianne with a service at 2 p.m., followed by a gathering with light refreshments until 4 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta.
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Patricia I. MacNeil

Patricia “Patty” Iva (Richardson) MacNeil passed away peacefully on the morning of June 23, 2022, at the age of 64. Patty was born on Aug. 19, 1957, at the Memorial Hospital in Bath, Maine to Jim and Betty (Giles) Richardson. She grew up with her younger sister, Jami Ann, in West Bath next to the New Meadows River. Patty enjoyed a happy childhood that included frequent visits to family at Giles Place on Mill Cove in Boothbay Harbor. She graduated from Morse High School in 1975. A few years later, Patty met William “Bill” Michael MacNeil Sr. in Popham Beach, Maine. They married in May of 1982 and lived in Virginia for a few years before settling in Sanford, Maine, where they raised three children together.
BATH, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Gathering for Paul Dickson

You’re invited to join us and celebrate the life of Paul Dickson on Saturday, July 9 at 1 p.m. at the Dickson family home (77 Westport Bridge Road, Wiscasset). We will be gathering with friends and family to enjoy a casual potluck lunch and honor an incredible man who is greatly missed. Please bring your fondest memories of Paul to share with all.
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Thank you voters

I thank all who supported me in my run for selectman for the town of Wiscasset. I am grateful to all the Wiscasset voters who supported me in my campaign for selectman. During my campaign I stated that I will always advocate for what is best for our town, not individuals. This is the code that I live by.
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

June 25 update: Midcoast adds 15 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Cleanup finishes at Wiscasset ash ponds

Wiscasset Town Manager Dennis Simmons told selectmen June 21 and in his written report ahead of the meeting, he, Maine Department of Environmental Protection and engineering firm Ransom Consulting did a final inspection June 17 of the cleaned up ash ponds at the former Mason Station. Seeding will be the town’s responsibility; silt fencing has been placed to keep loose soils out of the river, Simmons wrote.
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

BHML part of Janet Reit’s weekly routine

Born and raised in Littleton, Massachusetts, this week's library patron Janet Reit enjoys spending some of her free time at Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library. Her family had a summer home in Boothbay so growing up Reit always felt like Maine was her second home. And Reit has always used the library as much as she needed.
BOOTHBAY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Learn to dig softshell clams at Reid State Park

The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust's (KELT) most popular summertime event is coming up on Wednesday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at Reid State Park in Georgetown. The public is invited to traverse clam flats with Georgetown’s Shellfish Warden, Jon Hentz, and learn to dig softshell clams. This quintessential Maine activity is great for families, kids, and adults.
GEORGETOWN, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Helene Barnes

Helene Barnes, Jan. 9, 1931- Feb. 1, 2022, Stanford California, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Boston where she had been living since Oct. 2021. She and her husband, Arthur Barnes having been coming to Boothbay for the past 60 years, spending their summers in their cottage on Juniper Point. A prolific writer, Helene was the consummate “storyteller” entertaining her family and the public with zany stories of her life—all of them humorous, and all of them true! She spent many years writing the weekly newsletter for the Juniper Point Village Improvement Society and even had one of her stories published in Down East magazine. She was an excellent cook, an expert bridge player, a loyal friend and had a gift for making people feel welcome and appreciated.
BOOTHBAY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Community surveys on broadband use

The towns of Dresden, Wiscasset and Woolwich have been working collaboratively on the issue of expanding broadband services in the three towns. To improve the knowledge of current internet use and financial costs to residents, businesses, and property owners, the towns have each posted a community survey, the links to which can be found on the individual town websites, Facebook, and physical copies are available to fill out at the town offices if desired.
DRESDEN, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Dennis H. Foley

Dennis H. Foley, 75, of Wenham, Massachusetts and Southport passed away in his home on June 22, 2022 following a lengthy illness. He was the beloved husband of Diane C. (Knowlton) Foley with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Born in Salem, Massachusetts on Nov. 2, 1946, he was...
SOUTHPORT, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

New Oyster Bar at Boothbay Craft Brewery ... by Brother Shucker

It’s really an experience, eating oysters … they are cool and soft and taste like the sea. Delicate morsels to be savored. Occasionally I will squirt some fresh lemon on one, but I tend to be a purist when it comes to oysters. For me, they are the perfect food – nourishing and decadent with the scent and taste of the sea (or estuary, as in the case of the Damariscotta River).
BOOTHBAY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Mary A. Sprague

Mary Anne Sprague, born May 11, 1942, died peacefully at her Windsor home on June 24, 2022. A 1960 graduate of Morse High School and Bath native, Mary Anne loved sharing stories about the area in “the old days” and often regaled her family with tales of local legends and childhood adventures. She took great pride in her children and grandchildren and often remarked that her kids were her “whole life.” She loved to host family gatherings (creating core memories for all of us with pool parties in the ’90s that lasted all day and late into the night) and enjoyed family road trips to magical places like Walt Disney World and Area 51. She took great pleasure in the little things in life — a good cup of Sanka every morning with her toast, skunking her husband at cribbage, eating rock crabs, and making fudge and potato salad for her grandson, David, with whom she always shared an especially deep connection. She also loved thinking about and talking about life’s great mysteries, and one of her favorite things to do was to stay up late debating religion and philosophy with her son. She was famous for her long phone calls that often hit the three hour mark and always covered a wide range of unexpected topics - their absence is already very deeply felt. Mom taught all of us important life lessons that we will carry with us forever: keep it simple, be quick to laugh, keep them guessing, and always blow on the dice before you roll them.
WINDSOR, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Alive on the Common concerts start June 30

Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce and Wiscasset Parks and Recreation are partnering on this summer’s “Alive on the Common” concert series on Wiscasset Common. All the concerts start at 6 p.m.:. June 30, Pan Fried Steel (Caribbean), sponsored by Pat Stauble Antiques/Midcoast Provisions; July 7, Salty Dogs...
WISCASSET, ME

