Charles Edward Welcome, Sr., 66, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with trespass after warning at the UF Health Eastside Medical Clinic. Welcome, a registered Sex Offender who lists his address as Grace Marketplace, has been arrested several times for trespass after warning at the clinic since he was trespassed for a year on April 1, 2022. A sworn complaint was filed for an incident on May 18, and he was arrested on May 31 and again on June 24. Charges from the May incidents have been dropped.

2 DAYS AGO