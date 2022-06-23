ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Mayor Cantrell issues statement on Gov. Edwards signing bill criminalizing women’s healthcare

By Michaela Romero
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On June 22, New Orleans Mayor Cantrell issued a statement after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed legislation attacking women’s reproductive healthcare into law.

Edwards signs controversial abortion bill into law

Here is what she said in a statement:

“I am disappointed that Governor Edwards signed a bill that criminalizes physicians who provide care to women while attacking a woman’s right to be in control of her own reproductive healthcare choices,” said Mayor Cantrell.

“A woman’s right to make her own healthcare decisions belongs to her and her alone. To criminalize and throw physicians in jail for making safe and responsible medical decisions on behalf of their patients is reprehensible. The majority of Americans want abortion to be safe, legal and rare. Regrettably, the governor has failed to listen to our voices. The fight is far from over, and like millions of women nationwide I will continue to fight and champion a woman’s right to make her own reproductive healthcare choices.”

Comments / 15

traitor joe
4d ago

A woman's right to make Healthcare decisions belongs to her and her alone, unless we are talking about covid.

Reply(5)
12
Ree Alexia
3d ago

Can she put some energy into fighting crime and getting the police department more assistance? Come one sis? We need help out here?

Reply
6
Bob Adams
3d ago

Does everyone realize that she's actually in Switzerland somewhere to promote some sister-city thing with New Orleans. What,if anything, does New Orleans and the Swiss have in common escapes me but nevertheless...The Swiss do, however, have great banking.....very private......and Mayor Disaster just got personal control of billions in Biden money......

Reply
4
 

Related
WGNO

What’s next for Louisiana’s abortion ban?

Monday, Orleans Parish Judge Robin Giarrusso issued a temporary restraining order on Louisiana's abortion ban, saying it's too vague. Abortion right's advocates agree with the judge's decision. However, anti-abortion advocates say they expected this to happen.
WGNO

Crowds protest Roe overturn outside New Orleans courthouse

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Following the Supreme Court’s overturn of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision with Dobbs v. Jackson on Friday, dozens of people are speaking out about the action in New Orleans. Despite the sweltering heat, crowds gathered to make their voices heard about the SCOTUS’ controversial decision to overturn Roe. Louisiana is one […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Roe v. Wade overturned: Abortion banned in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years - a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. Friday’s outcome overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Catholic statue vandalized in Algiers after Roe V. Wade decision

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Volunteers gathered Saturday (June 25) at the Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Algiers Point, to clean and remove red paint used to deface a statue and place of prayer meant to honor the unborn children of abortion. Hillary Moise is currently using a walker...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Which City Has The Most Billionaires In Louisiana?

One Louisiana city has more billionaires than any other in our state. Can you guess which one it is?. Well, if you guessed any other city than New Orleans, you would be wrong. That's because there's only one person living in Louisiana who's a billionaire, and it's New Orleans Saints owner, Gayle Benson.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
