Norcross, GA

Restaurant Report Card: Arby’s in Norcross fails; Bleu House wins Golden Spatula

By Adam Murphy
CBS 46
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Indian Trail Road in Norcross, a fast-food joint failed to make the grade on a routine health inspection. Arby’s scored 66 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says gyro meat, salads, and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, an employee handled food with bare...

