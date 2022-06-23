‘Stranger Things’ Fans Think This Character Will Confess Their Love for Another at the End of Season 4

Netflix is getting ready to release Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 next month, and the people behind the series are slowly revealing what happens next. Stranger Things pulled off some miraculous things in the first half of season 4 so the second half will definitely have to be as good or better. There have already been hints of a pretty big death before the season wraps up, with fans thinking that it could be a fan-favorite character. One of the other big reveals could be the hierarchy of the Upside Down, but, as it turns out that that could be more fleshed out during the final season.

