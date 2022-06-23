ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Stranger Things’ Fans Think This Character Will Confess Their Love for Another at the End of Season 4

By Joel Calfee
purewow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStranger Things 4 smashed Netflix records, and the whole season isn't even out yet. After three years of making fans wait, the latest installment of Stranger Things was split into two, with the first seven episodes premiering in late May, and the final two set to be released on July...

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Stranger Things’ creators say they regret killing off new character

The creators of Stranger Things have expressed their regret over killing off a new character in the first episode of season four. Seven new episodes (or ‘chapters’) of the hit sci-fi fantasy landed on Netflix late last month, serving as the first volume of the current run. Two final instalments (titled ‘Papa’ and ‘The Piggyback’) will be released on July 1.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Hawke
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Gaten Matarazzo
Person
Gabriella Pizzolo
Person
Noah Schnapp
Person
Caleb Mclaughlin
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
Robin
Person
Joe Keery
Person
Finn Wolfhard
Complex

Finn Wolfhard Addresses Fan Theory That Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ Character Is Gay

Ever since Season 3 of Stranger Things premiered back in 2019, fans of the hit Netflix series have been theorizing that Noah Schnapp’s character Will Byers is gay. Fresh off the release of Season 4: Volume 1, fans seem to believe that the show’s creators are ready to give a definitive answer regarding Will’s sexuality. In Episode 5, Schnapp’s Will appears to suggest he’s pondering whether to come out to Finn Wolfhard’s Mike, as the pair have a heart-to-heart moment.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Stranger Things: David Harbour says young co-stars are ‘involved in a minefield’

Stranger Things star David Harbour has said that his younger Stranger Things co-stars are “involved in a minefield”.In a new interview with The Independent, Harbour, who plays Jim Hoppper in the hit Netflix sci-fi series, spoke about the toll that fame and money could have on child actors.Several of Stranger Things’s stars were children when the series began, including Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo.“They are involved in something that is a minefield,” Harbour said. “The popularity and the money that they’re dealing with at 12 and 13 years old is… it just makes you an adult....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Triangle#Stranger Things 4
ComicBook

Stranger Things Season 5 Will Answer the Lore of the Upside Down

Netflix is getting ready to release Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 next month, and the people behind the series are slowly revealing what happens next. Stranger Things pulled off some miraculous things in the first half of season 4 so the second half will definitely have to be as good or better. There have already been hints of a pretty big death before the season wraps up, with fans thinking that it could be a fan-favorite character. One of the other big reveals could be the hierarchy of the Upside Down, but, as it turns out that that could be more fleshed out during the final season.
MOVIES
IndieWire

David Harbour Teases ‘Stranger Things 4: Volume 2′: It’s ‘a Race to the Finish’

Click here to read the full article. If there is a word most used to describe Jim Hopper (David Harbour) on “Stranger Things,” odds are high that it’s “dad.” Harbour agrees. Ahead of “Stranger Things 4: Volume 2,” the actor spoke to IndieWire from London, where he’s starring in “Mad House” with Bill Pullman. Like Hopper in “Volume 1,” the actor is largely removed from his castmates as the Upside Down descends again on Hawkins, In., but he reflected to IndieWire on the years spent playing this character and its inextricable link to his own life. “I was just ‘dad’ to a...
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

'Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2' Trailer Promises Massive, Explosive Finale

Netflix has dropped the final trailer for Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 ahead of the final pair of episodes hitting the streaming service on July 1. The last two episodes of Stranger Things 4, which have a total combined runtime of nearly four hours between them, look set to answer plenty of questions we've had since the very first series - and break our hearts along the way.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
AOL Corp

New 'Stranger Things' trailer teases a bloody battle for Hawkins — and some major deaths

Stranger Things is running up that hill to the second half of its fourth season. With Vol. 1 of Netflix's blockbusters series still burning up streaming charts since its May 27 premiere, fans are steeling themselves for an epic showdown between the Hawkins Hellfire Club and the Upside Down's resident master of evil, Vecna. And a just-released trailer for Vol. 2 — coming July 1 — warns viewers to expect some casualties of this looming war. (Watch the trailer above.)
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things 4 Star David Harbour Opens Up About the "Pressure" of Hopper and Joyce's Reunion

The newest season of Stranger Things begins with beloved hero Jim Hopper being held captive over in Russia, far away from the rest of the characters. Joyce soon learns that he's alive, having believed he died in the explosion at Hawkins Lab at the end of Season 3, and recruits Murray's help to go rescue him. Most of Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 sees the characters separated, but Joyce and Hopper finally have an emotional reunion at the end of the seventh episode, marking the first time stars David Harbour and Winona Ryder have been on-screen together in years. Given how much fans love those two characters, the actors knew there was a lot of pressure to get their reunion right.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
Collider

On the Case! Robin and Nancy Are the Best Amateur Sleuths on ‘Stranger Things’

Stranger Things loves odd couple pairings. There’s friction between Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour), masking their attraction to one another. The bickering among Steve (Joe Keery) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) over who’s in charge of an active situation. In partnering up the focused Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and the jittery Robin (Maya Hawke), it’s another duo to bounce off contrasting personalities. They don’t butt heads for too long, as they share a good amount of traits. The two show careful attention to details. They’re outspoken, but face difficulties in being their true selves. Even with the challenges they face, the two have a knack for solving mysteries. What makes this duo even more unique to the show, is them being the rare same-sex pairing that is not male. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Max (Sadie Sink) had their moment. Now the spotlight is on Nancy and Robin.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Stranger Things season 4 part 2’s trailer teases a showdown with Vecna

Stranger Things season 4 part 1 arrived on Netflix on a few weeks ago and the streaming company has given fans their best look yet at what’s to come for part 2. At the very end of episode 7, the finale of part 1, Netflix included a brief teaser trailer for season 4’s second part, but on Tuesday it released a full trailer for the episodes that are set to arrive on July 1.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy