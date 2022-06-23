‘Stranger Things’ Fans Think This Character Will Confess Their Love for Another at the End of Season 4

Stranger Things loves odd couple pairings. There’s friction between Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour), masking their attraction to one another. The bickering among Steve (Joe Keery) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) over who’s in charge of an active situation. In partnering up the focused Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and the jittery Robin (Maya Hawke), it’s another duo to bounce off contrasting personalities. They don’t butt heads for too long, as they share a good amount of traits. The two show careful attention to details. They’re outspoken, but face difficulties in being their true selves. Even with the challenges they face, the two have a knack for solving mysteries. What makes this duo even more unique to the show, is them being the rare same-sex pairing that is not male. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Max (Sadie Sink) had their moment. Now the spotlight is on Nancy and Robin.
